Oliphant Lynk & Co breaks cover
Tom Oliphant's Lynk & Co TCR car, the first of its kind to compete in Australia, has broken cover.
The British Touring Car Championship race winner is set to make his second appearance in TCR Australia at Phillip Island this weekend.
He'll do so in a piece of hardware that's brand new to the Australia series with the debut of a Lynk & Co run by Ashley Seward Motorsport.
Oliphant's TCR Australia debut came in an ASM Alfa Romeo in Tasmania back in February ahead of the Lynk & Co's arrival down under.
The new car will continue to carry backing from Autoglym Australia, Oliphant having cut his first laps in it during a recent test at Phillip Island.
“It’s super exciting to finally have the car fully liveried up and looking its best ahead of Round 2,” said Oliphant.
“The car looks phenomenal and will certainly stand out amongst the TCR Australia field.
"I was able to do some testing in the car a couple of weeks ago and was extremely impressed by it. The Lynk & Co feels like a proper race car, and it’s clear that a lot of time and money has been spent in its development."
ASM owner Ashley Seward said hopes were high heading to the Island this weekend.
“Our livery for the Autoglym Lynk & Co does a superb job in highlighting how incredible this race car looks,” said Seward.
“We’re extremely grateful for the support from our partners at Autoglym, they’ve been huge supporters of our programme in TCR and I’m really excited to hopefully reward them with a strong showing at Phillip Island.
“The test day we completed highlighted a lot of speed in the car, and got the crew accustomed to working with the new machinery. It’s much more aligned with what Tom has driven previously which is a big benefit, and the laps he logged at what was another new circuit for him will be of great value."
Oliphant is part of a 13-car field for Phillip Island this weekend, with the Lynk & Co one of two new brands set to debut, along with Michael Clemente's Cupra.
