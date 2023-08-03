Subscribe
Super GT / Fuji II Preview

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT returns this weekend after a two-month summer break with the fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway. Here's how you can follow all the action.

Start action (GT500)

A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are entered for Sunday's 450km (100 lap) race.

With three races down and five to go, it's TOM'S Toyota pair Ritomo Miyata and Sho Tsuboi that hold the lead of the standings in GT500, having won on the championship's previous visit to Fuji in May. They backed that up with a strong run to second last time out at Suzuka.

However, Miyata and Tsuboi face a tough challenge to make it three podium finishes on the bounce as they will be laden with a nominal 72kg of success ballast, making them the only crew in the GT500 field to carry the stage two fuel flow restrictor.

Read Also:

NDDP Nissan drivers Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi sit second in the championship, seven points behind the leaders, and will be saddled by a stage one fuel flow restrictor (58kg).

Conversely, many other cars arrive at Fuji still running light on ballast after a disappointing start to the year.

One of the favourites for victory will be the Kondo Racing Nissan of Daiki Sasaki and Kohei Hirate (6kg), who scored pole at Suzuka only to be penalised for a rare fuel tank infraction. Yokohama finally ended its seven-year win drought that weekend courtesy of the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota team, so there are no doubts that the tyres are up to the job.

 

Likewise, the two ARTA Mugen NSX-GTs are still relatively light, and could offer Honda the best chance of opening its win account for 2023. Particular attention will be paid to the #8 car of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu (22kg), which has Iori Kimura registered as a third driver in case Oyu cannot race due to the collarbone injury he sustained last month.

Toyota veteran Yuji Tachikawa will also be keen to score a strong result alongside Cerumo team-mate Hiroaki Ishiura on his final visit to Fuji, having announced his retirement last week.

In the GT300 class, both the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 (Joao Paulo de Oliveira/Teppei Natori) and Inging Toyota GR86 GT (Hibiki Taira/Yuui Tsutsumi/Hiroki Katoh), which jointly-lead the points, arrive at Fuji laden with 90kg of success ballast.

The complexion of the battle between the GT3s and lighter JAF-GT300 cars will be changed by a new rule that dictates that mandatory pitstops can only be made from lap five onwards. The podium at Suzuka was filled by cars that made their first stops within the first two laps.

A new GT3 car arrives on the grid in the form of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, which will be driven by JLOC pairing Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima this weekend after a successful shakedown last week.

SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji Round 4

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday August 5

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9am/1am/8pm (Friday)/5pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3.20pm/7.20am/2.20am/11.20pm (Friday)

Sunday August 6

Warm-up – 12.15pm/4.15am/11.15pm (Saturday)/8.1pm (Saturday)

Race (100 laps) – 1.45pm/5.45am/12.45am/9.45pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Fuji Round 4

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Iori Kimura

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira

Japan Hiroki Katoh
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan Seiya Jin
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Japan Masataka Yanagida
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong

Japan Shintaro Kawabata
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa

Japan Yusuke Shiotsu
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu

Japan Shinnosuke Yamada
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai

Japan Masaki Kano
25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Togo Suganami

Japan Seita Nonaka
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Ryo Ogawa
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Japan Yuki Nemuto
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Masaya Kohno

Japan Takumi Sanada
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani

Japan Miki Koyama
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

Japan Takuya Otaki
