Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT returns this weekend after a two-month summer break with the fourth round of the season at Fuji Speedway. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are entered for Sunday's 450km (100 lap) race.
With three races down and five to go, it's TOM'S Toyota pair Ritomo Miyata and Sho Tsuboi that hold the lead of the standings in GT500, having won on the championship's previous visit to Fuji in May. They backed that up with a strong run to second last time out at Suzuka.
However, Miyata and Tsuboi face a tough challenge to make it three podium finishes on the bounce as they will be laden with a nominal 72kg of success ballast, making them the only crew in the GT500 field to carry the stage two fuel flow restrictor.
NDDP Nissan drivers Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi sit second in the championship, seven points behind the leaders, and will be saddled by a stage one fuel flow restrictor (58kg).
Conversely, many other cars arrive at Fuji still running light on ballast after a disappointing start to the year.
One of the favourites for victory will be the Kondo Racing Nissan of Daiki Sasaki and Kohei Hirate (6kg), who scored pole at Suzuka only to be penalised for a rare fuel tank infraction. Yokohama finally ended its seven-year win drought that weekend courtesy of the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota team, so there are no doubts that the tyres are up to the job.
Likewise, the two ARTA Mugen NSX-GTs are still relatively light, and could offer Honda the best chance of opening its win account for 2023. Particular attention will be paid to the #8 car of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu (22kg), which has Iori Kimura registered as a third driver in case Oyu cannot race due to the collarbone injury he sustained last month.
Toyota veteran Yuji Tachikawa will also be keen to score a strong result alongside Cerumo team-mate Hiroaki Ishiura on his final visit to Fuji, having announced his retirement last week.
In the GT300 class, both the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 (Joao Paulo de Oliveira/Teppei Natori) and Inging Toyota GR86 GT (Hibiki Taira/Yuui Tsutsumi/Hiroki Katoh), which jointly-lead the points, arrive at Fuji laden with 90kg of success ballast.
The complexion of the battle between the GT3s and lighter JAF-GT300 cars will be changed by a new rule that dictates that mandatory pitstops can only be made from lap five onwards. The podium at Suzuka was filled by cars that made their first stops within the first two laps.
A new GT3 car arrives on the grid in the form of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, which will be driven by JLOC pairing Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima this weekend after a successful shakedown last week.
SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji Round 4
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday August 5
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9am/1am/8pm (Friday)/5pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 3.20pm/7.20am/2.20am/11.20pm (Friday)
Sunday August 6
Warm-up – 12.15pm/4.15am/11.15pm (Saturday)/8.1pm (Saturday)
Race (100 laps) – 1.45pm/5.45am/12.45am/9.45pm (Saturday)
How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?
SUPER GT entry list for Fuji Round 4
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
Iori Kimura
|
16
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
Hiroki Katoh
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
Seiya Jin
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Masataka Yanagida
|9
|
Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
Shintaro Kawabata
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
Yusuke Shiotsu
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
Shinnosuke Yamada
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
Masaki Kano
|25
|Hoppy Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Togo Suganami
Seita Nonaka
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Manabu Orido
Hiroaki Nagai
Ryo Ogawa
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
Yuki Nemuto
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Ida
Masaya Kohno
Takumi Sanada
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
Miki Koyama
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Takuya Otaki
