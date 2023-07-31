The third round of the season at Suzuka in June ended with a big crash and confusion surrounding the winners, but after the dust settled it was the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota of Yuji Kunimoto and Sena Sakaguchi that emerged with victory, the team's first in seven years.

Along with TOM'S team-mate Sho Tsuboi, Miyata was firmly in the thick of the lead fight throughout the race too, and second place has put the #36 pair in the lead of the championship as the season approaches halfway.

Miyata joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to digest the events of Suzuka, give his opinion on the rule changes that have been made as a result of the race, and look back on a whirlwind few months that have seen him named as Toyota's latest WEC Challenge protege.

The trio also preview this weekend's 450km race at Fuji, where Miyata and Tsuboi will face the challenge of having to run with the stage two fuel flow restrictor as a result of their early success.