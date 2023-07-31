Subscribe
Previous / Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement
Super GT / Fuji II Preview

SUPER GT preview show: Points leader Miyata on Fuji prospects

As SUPER GT prepares to return to action after a two-month break, GT500 points leader Ritomo Miyata joins Motorsport.tv to look back on the season so far and ahead to this week's Fuji 450km.

The third round of the season at Suzuka in June ended with a big crash and confusion surrounding the winners, but after the dust settled it was the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota of Yuji Kunimoto and Sena Sakaguchi that emerged with victory, the team's first in seven years.

Along with TOM'S team-mate Sho Tsuboi, Miyata was firmly in the thick of the lead fight throughout the race too, and second place has put the #36 pair in the lead of the championship as the season approaches halfway.

 

Miyata joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to digest the events of Suzuka, give his opinion on the rule changes that have been made as a result of the race, and look back on a whirlwind few months that have seen him named as Toyota's latest WEC Challenge protege.

The trio also preview this weekend's 450km race at Fuji, where Miyata and Tsuboi will face the challenge of having to run with the stage two fuel flow restrictor as a result of their early success.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement
More from
Ritomo Miyata
Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

Super Formula
Fuji II

Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying Miyata 'frustrated' by Honda domination in Fuji qualifying

Assessing Super Formula's main title contenders at halfway

Assessing Super Formula's main title contenders at halfway

Super Formula

Assessing Super Formula's main title contenders at halfway Assessing Super Formula's main title contenders at halfway

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

Super GT

Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop Why Toyota’s top SUPER GT team is looking difficult to stop

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
TOM'S excited by Trulli's potential after first wins in Japan

TOM'S excited by Trulli's potential after first wins in Japan

Super Formula Lights

TOM'S excited by Trulli's potential after first wins in Japan TOM'S excited by Trulli's potential after first wins in Japan

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

Super Formula Lights

Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji Enzo Trulli takes first Super Formula Lights victory at Fuji

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

SUPC Supercars

Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return Jake Kostecki seals Supercars return

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

SUPC Supercars

Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope Supercars bump-and-run under the microscope

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

SGT Super GT
2024 GT500 shakedown test

Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX Honda has “more options” to extract speed from Civic than NSX

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe