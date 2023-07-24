Kimura has been named as the third driver for the #8 ARTA Honda NSX-GT alongside Tomoki Nojiri and Oyu for the fourth round of the season on August 6.

It comes after Oyu broke his collarbone and was forced to sit out this month's Super Formula race at the same venue.

ARTA registering Kimura as the third driver means that the youngster will be ready to step in alongside Nojiri in the event that Oyu is unable to race as normal. Teams are not obliged to run their third drivers.

It's understood that Kimura had also been on standby for ARTA after Nojiri suffered a collapsed lung that forced him to sit out the Autopolis Super Formula round two weeks prior.

Kimura last raced in SUPER GT at the end of last year for the now-defunct ARTA GT300 squad, winning the final round of the season at Motegi alongside Hideki Mutoh in the team's Honda NSX GT3.

The Russo-Japanese has been focusing exclusively on Super Formula Lights this season, and runs second in the standings behind Toyota junior driver Hibiki Taira.

Elsewhere on the Fuji entry list, Nissan's Tsugio Matsuda remains registered as the lead driver for the #23 NISMO team, indicating he will be ready to drive alongside regular team-mate Ronnie Quintarelli.

Matsuda was only released from hospital last week, more than six weeks after his horrific crash at Suzuka, but targeted a return to the track at Fuji.

There are no other changes on the GT500 class entry list for Fuji, which features 15 cars as usual.

Likewise, there are few surprises in the GT300 class, where all 27 full-season entries are set to participate.

Ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi is set to return for the Team LeMans Audi squad having missed the previous race at Suzuka due to a clashing commitment in Formula E for Mahindra.

Masataka Yanagida will be making his third and final scheduled appearance of the year for BMW Team Studie before the team welcomes back DTM champion Bruno Spengler for the rest of the season.

