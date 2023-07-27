JLOC shakes down Huracan Evo2 ahead of car's SUPER GT debut

JLOC regular Takashi Kogure completed two days of running on Wednesday and Thursday aboard the #88 car he will campaign along with Yuya Motojima for the rest of the season.

Ahead of the season, team boss Isao Noritake told Motorsport.com that JLOC planned to introduce the Evo2 update during the two-month gap between the third and fourth rounds of the 2023 campaign.

However, the team will only be entering one example of the new model at Fuji and the following round at Suzuka, as it will continue to enter the old Huracan GT3 Evo for at least two more races.

That decision follows the huge race-ending crash last time out at Suzuka involving the #87 car of Kosuke Matsuura and Nissan driver Tsugio Matsuda.

With that chassis written off, the old #88 car is now being used as the #87 that Matsuura will share with Natsu Sakaguchi.

Noritake explained that the option was there for JLOC to race both its cars in Evo2 spec at Fuji, but wants to see how the new car performs in a race situation first.

"Because of the Balance of Performance, there is a risk of switching both cars to Evo2 spec at the same time," he told Motorsport.com.

"We'll see how it goes at Fuji and Suzuka, and if all goes well, then we will make the switch in time for Round 6 at Sugo."

Noritake added that the team has been offered the services of a Lamborghini factory driver at any stage for the rest of the season, but said the team is still thinking about how to proceed in this regard.

The Huracan Evo2's BoP for its first SUPER GT appearance has been set. It has been given a BoP weight of 60kg on top of its base weight of 1250kg, and will run with a single 52mm-diameter air restrictor.

That will make it 10kg lighter than the existing model, which must use a pair of 40mm restrictors.

JLOC's best result of the season so far is sixth place for Kogure and Motojima in the second round at Fuji.

Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.