Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
05 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
15 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Sugo / Qualifying report

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

shares
comments
Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
By:

Red Bull Formula 1 reserve driver Sergio Sette Camara secured a shock pole position for his Super Formula debut at Sugo.

B-Max Racing driver Sergio Sette Camara, who caused two red flags during a tricky day of practice on Saturday, initially missed out on escaping his Q1 group, which was disrupted by a crash for Nakajima Racing driver Toshiki Oyu at SP Corner.

But when Oyu had his time erased for causing the red flag, Sette Camara was able to advance to Q2 after all, and the Brazilian proceeded to set the fourth-fastest time in that session to progress to the eight-car Q3 pole shootout at his first attempt.

Sette Camara then set the fastest time of the day of 1m04.235s to beat Ryo Hirakawa - the poleman for the opening two rounds of the season and again fastest in practice on Saturday - to the top spot by just 0.053s.

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

It was also a first Super Formula pole for the B-Max team, which is operating just one car this weekend in the absence of most of the staff from partner squad Motopark.

Motorsport.tv will show today's Sugo Super Formula round live, starting from 5.30am GMT. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for details.

Kondo Racing rookie Sacha Fenestraz continued his streak of top-three qualifying placings with third, just 0.090s off the pace, while reigning champion Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) took fourth on the grid in his first Q3 appearance of the year.

Tomoki Nojiri, also making it to Q3 for the first time in 2020, was fifth for Team Mugen ahead of the second TOM'S car of Kazuki Nakajima, Kenta Yamashita (Kondo) and Ukyo Sasahara (Mugen), who is again standing in for Red Bull junior Juri Vips this weekend.

Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) was fastest of those to drop out in Q2 following an off at High Point corner, followed by the winner of the last two Sugo races and the lap record holder, Dandelion Racing's two-time champion Naoki Yamamoto.

The pair will share the fifth row of the grid, while Okayama winner Sho Tsuboi (Inging) could manage no better than 13th this time.

Oyu having his times erased elevated Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion) to 15th on the grid ahead of Drago Corse stand-in Koudai Tsukakoshi, Kazuya Oshima (Inging) and Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG), who was slowest in his Q1 group and will start a lowly 18th.

Q3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 50 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara Buzz Racing with B-Max 1'04.235  
2 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'04.288 0.053
3 4 France Sacha Fenestraz Kondo Racing 1'04.325 0.090
4 1 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'04.351 0.116
5 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 1'04.424 0.189
6 36 Japan Kazuki Nakajima Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'04.453 0.218
7 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1'04.582 0.347
8 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara Team Mugen 1'04.739 0.504
View full results
Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Previous article

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Sugo
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat stripped of Bathurst Shootout time

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead midway through

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Trending

1
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

2
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: WTR wins after leaders clash in final stint

56m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Using me for tow 'not a smart move' by Petrucci

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Sette Camara grabs shock pole

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights 02:03
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident 00:51
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.