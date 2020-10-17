Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
13 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Sugo / Breaking news

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

shares
comments
Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
By:

Sergio Sette Camara admits he faces a steep learning curve in Super Formula after an error-strewn return to the Japanese single-seater series at Sugo on Saturday.

The Brazilian driver will make his Super Formula race debut driving for the B-Max Racing squad this weekend after being forced to skip the opening two rounds of the season due to Japan’s strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Sette Camara had an eventful day of practice in mixed conditions, causing a red flag in the morning’s opening session with an off at Turn 3 on his way to 17th place.

He then improved to 13th during the afternoon session, during which the track dried almost completely, but not before triggering another stoppage by spinning at Turn 4.

Read Also:

“I feel very happy to be here because for a long time it was a question mark whether I could even race,” Sette Camara told Motorsport.com. “But I’m upset we missed two rounds and a day of testing [before the Motegi curtain-raiser].

“Also a big part of the team is still not here, they are still in Germany. The B-Max part is here, but on the Motopark side there is only one guy.  

“I’ve barely driven the car, only a couple of days in March [at Fuji]. It was my first time driving Sugo in the wet, and my first time in a Super Formula car in the wet.

“It was very difficult. I spun quite a few times. I got away with touching the barrier when I spun in the first session so I could continue. It could’ve gone better, could’ve gone worse.

“Once the car was up to temperature and everything, I felt confident. In the end I dropped to 13th because I was in the pits while other guy were improving, but when everybody went out and everyone was in sync, I was around P7, P8, which is a position I’m happy with. But I made a mistake when we went on to new tyres, with cold tyres.

"It seems to be my weak point, or the car’s weak point. Once everything was up to the right temperature range, I was actually quite comfortable.”

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sette Camara also revealed that he is working with a new engineer in the form of Pol Andreu Ferrer – who was originally assigned to the sister #51 car that was set to be driven by Charles Milesi – as his engineer from pre-season testing, Nikolaus Laa, couldn’t travel.

Ferrer has worked with Motopark since 2017, having engineered Juri Vips in European Formula 3 in 2018 and Yuki Tsunoda in Euroformula Open last year, and he also helped orchestrate Tom Dillmann's title success in the Formula Renault 3.5 series in 2016.

The first season of the B-Max/Motopark alliance produced two podium finishes – one apiece for Lucas Auer and Harrison Newey – last year, but Sette Camara was coy when asked whether similar success could be possible this year.

He said: “You have to take into account a bunch of factors: some of the team isn’t here, we haven’t developed the car yet this year, the driver hasn’t been in touch with the car.

“It’s tough to predict. I hope we can reduce the number of mistakes and start building some consistency, then we can think about predictions which are not possible to make yet.

“It depends on how well I adapt to the car, how we evolve the set-up, whether the team can actually come. Last year Motopark was very involved. It’s my first day working with [Ferrer] in my life, so it’s all new for us. Time will tell how much we grow.”

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Sergio Sette Camara, B-Max Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Previous article

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Next article

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Sugo
Drivers Sergio Sette Camara
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher and Hamilton compared, by those who worked with both

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

Latest news

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

3h
2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

5
Formula 1

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

Latest news

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores
SF

Yamamoto: I've already used up my dropped scores

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo
SF

Sette Camara looks back on "very difficult" day at Sugo

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Hirakawa fastest in disrupted practice

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis
SF

Vips poised to rejoin Super Formula field at Autopolis

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
SGT

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Sugo Race

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights 02:03
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident 00:51
Super Formula

Super Formula: Okayama - Race Start Incident

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race 02:00:00
Super Formula

Live: Super Formula - Okayama Race

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.