Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
29 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max

shares
comments
Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max
By:

Ex-Formula 2 racer Nobuharu Matsushita is poised to see out the Super Formula season with the B-Max Racing team following his return to the Japanese series last time out at Autopolis.

Matsushita was called up at late notice to contest last month's Autopolis race as a replacement for Sergio Sette Camara, who raced at Sugo but then left Japan ahead of schedule to take part in Formula E private testing with Dragon Racing.

The Japanese driver finished sixth, giving B-Max its best result of the year, although he only rated his chances of being invited back for further races as '50/50'.

Now the team has confirmed that Matsushita will return for the Suzuka double-header on December 5/6, and he is also expected to race in the final round of the season at Fuji Speedway on December 20.

"I'm grateful for this chance to contest the last three races of Super Formula," said Matsushita, who parted ways with the MP Motorsport team in Formula 2 in September.

"I was having a tough time when I lost my seat in F2 in September, but it's been great to suddenly have the chance to race in Super Formula. I'll work hard while aiming for victory in the remaining races alongside all those in the B-Max team that believed in me." 

B-Max's announcement all but confirms that Sette Camara will not be back in Super Formula this year after signing to race for Dragon in the 2021 Formula E season.

Read Also:

No mention was made of the team's second driver Charles Milesi, but the Frenchman is expected to also see out the season after making his belated series debut at Autopolis.

Charles Milesi（Buzz Racing with B-Max）

Charles Milesi（Buzz Racing with B-Max）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction

Previous article

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer

Aleix Espargaro: Zarco ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about rider safety
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro: Zarco ‘doesn’t seem to care’ about rider safety

FIA confirms Nurburgring World Rallycross finale cancelation
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

FIA confirms Nurburgring World Rallycross finale cancelation

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain
WRC WRC / Special feature

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain

Latest news

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 
SF Super Formula / Opinion

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

12h
2
World Superbike

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

18h
3
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

7h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules

21h
5
MotoGP

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer

13h

Latest news

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max
SF

Matsushita set to see out Super Formula season with B-Max

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction
SF

Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021
SF

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 
SF

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 

Matsushita has only '50/50' chance of racing at Suzuka
SF

Matsushita has only '50/50' chance of racing at Suzuka

Latest videos

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights 01:53
Super Formula
Nov 15, 2020

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash 00:25
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start 02:48
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.