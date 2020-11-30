Super Formula doubles OTS allocation at Suzuka

Usually, the push-to-pass style overtaking aid can be used for a maximum of 100 seconds in a race, with a minimum usage period of one second.

However, series organiser JRP has announced that this allocation will be increased to 200 seconds for the second race of the weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix venue on Sunday, but kept at the usual amount for the Saturday race.

It marks the second adjustment made to the OTS this season, as the way the display lights function was changed ahead of the second round of the season at Okayama in a bid to encourage passing after a Motegi opener almost devoid of overtaking.

Both Suzuka races will be run over a distance of 30 laps, with the pit window for the mandatory tyre change opening on lap 10.

Tyre warmers will also be allowed for the first time this season owing to the expected cold temperatures for what will be Super Formula's first December race since 1987.

Read Also: Super Formula tyre warmer ruling draws sceptical reaction

There are no surprises on the entry list, with Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Kazuki Nakajima (TOM'S) both returning to action after skipping the last race at Autopolis due to their clashing FIA World Endurance Championship commitments with the Toyota LMP1 team.

Nobuharu Matsushita is listed in B-Max Racing's #50 car following the team's announcement that the ex-Formula 2 driver will continue in the seat vacated by Sergio Sette Camara.

Related video