Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania

shares
comments
Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania
By:

James Golding will get an early taste of an S5000 car at Symmons Plains when he tests at the Tasmanian circuit next week.

The V8-powered series is set to kick off its compact 2021 season at Symmons Plains in late January, marking a debut for both S5000 and TCR Australia at the track.

The Symmons event is the first leg of the Race Tasmania initiative, which will be followed by a non-championship appearance for the category's at Baskerville in Hobart a week later.

Pre-season favourite Golding, who will race for Garry Rogers Motorsport, is now locked in to bank some early running on the Apple Isle courtesy of a test and media day at Symmons Plains on Monday.

Former Supercars drivers James Moffat and Owen Kelly will also take part in Trans Am cars, another of the category's on the Race Tasmania bill.

"The test and media day will provide an opportunity to gather data on a new circuit for these cars, but most importantly it will deliver the first taste of S5000 and Trans Am in anger at Symmons Plains, and some early imagery and vision to whet the appetite of Tasmanian motorsport fans,” said GRM owner and Race Tasmania patron Garry Rogers.

“Race Tasmania in Launceston and Hobart will be a fantastic festival of motorsport, and now it’s getting closer. We are genuinely excited about getting down to Tassie this month and again in January for the race events, and if early ticket sales are anything to go by then the Tasmanian motorsport fans are just as excited.

"We are limited to 5000 tickets per day so we recommend fans get in as soon as they can to avoid disappointment."

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

Previous article

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers James Golding
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime
WEC WEC / Commentary

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre

Latest news

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

4h
2
General

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

8h
3
Formula 1

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

1d
4
Formula 1

Steiner responds to Mazepin pay driver criticism

9h
5
Formula 1

Grosjean recalls Bahrain GP escape: "I saw death coming"

13h

Latest news

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania
Misc

Golding set for early S5000 test in Tasmania

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers
Misc

GRM locks in first two S5000 drivers

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix
Misc

Hampton Downs to host New Zealand Grand Prix

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

TRS season shortened to three rounds
Misc

TRS season shortened to three rounds

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel
Mar 10, 2020

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel
Feb 28, 2020

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel
Feb 16, 2020

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.