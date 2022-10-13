Justin Allgaier to return in 2023 for eighth season with JRM
NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff driver Justin Allgaier will return in 2023 for his eighth season with JR Motorsports.
The organization announced Thursday Allgaier and his longtime sponsor, Brandt Professional Agriculture, will return its No. 7 team in 2023.
Brandt, JRM’s second longest-tenured sponsor, will serve as primary sponsor in 20 races and serve as an associate sponsor for all remaining races.
Brandt and Allgaier, 36, joined JRM for the 2016 season, and Allgaier has been a consistent title contender, advancing to the Championship 4 in four of the last six seasons. He finished a career-best second in the standings in 2020.
“Brandt and Justin have become synonymous with performance and success,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Year after year the No. 7 team remains one of the strongest competitors in the garage.”
Allgaier has three wins this season and 19 in his career (16 coming with JRM). He has won at least two races in five of the last seven seasons, including a career-high five victories in 2018.
“It’s great to return to JRM next season and to continue our partnership with Brandt,” said Allgaier, who is in the series playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. “Our relationship has continued to grow and expand and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished together.
“They have become a family to me. The same way that JRM has over the last seven years. I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships year after year.
“The goals have remained the same for us, and we feel confident that they will come to fruition.”
Allgaier is currently the fourth seed in the playoffs, 11 points above the playoff cutline as the three-race Round of 8 gets underway this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
In his NASCAR career, Allgaier has made 81 starts in the Cup Series, 401 in Xfinity and eighth in Trucks.
