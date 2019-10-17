Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
06 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR

shares
comments
Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 5:52 PM

Harrison Burton is making the step up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Burton, the son of veteran Cup racer and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton, will be piloting the No. 20 JGR Toyota Supra.

The car is currently occupied by Christopher Bell, who will move up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 with Leavine Family Racing.

“I want to finish this season strong, but I’m excited to get 2020 started,” Burton said in a statement Thursday. “My time with JGR this season will really help me because I’ve already gotten to know so many people there and it’s such a great team and organization. They have a long history of helping to develop drivers and this is big for the next step in my career.”

The 19-year-old has made six starts in the Xfinity Series this year, finishing as high as fourth at Iowa Speedway.

Meanwhile, he has also been running for the Truck Series championship with Kyle Busch Motorsports this season, but failed to make the playoffs and has yet to reach Victory Lane.

He is a five-time winner in the K&N Pro East Series however, securing the 2017 title.

DEX Imaging will provide primary sponsorship for the car and a crew chief will be announced at a later date.

“As Harrison (Burton) moves up to the next level of his career, we’re happy to have him join JGR fulltime and go behind the wheel of the No. 20 Supra,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Harrison has continued to show progress this season in his limited starts and I know that will only continue to develop with more seat time while contending for the Xfinity Series championship.”

Next article
Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries

Previous article

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Harrison Burton
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Kansas

Kansas

17 Oct - 19 Oct
First Practice Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

4
MotoGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

5
WRC

Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies

41m

Latest news

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR
NSXF

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries
NSXF

Kaulig Racing Xfinity hauler involved in accident with injuries

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season
NSXF

Ross Chastain joins Kaulig Racing for 2020 Xfinity season

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover
NSXF

Cole Custer takes his seventh win of the season at Dover

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.