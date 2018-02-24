Five things to watch for in the Atlanta Truck race

Here are five things to watch in the Active Pest Control 200 (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1):

Johnny Sauter is the last driver to open a Truck series season with consecutive wins, winning at Daytona and Martinsville in 2013. He has the chance to do it again this week following his third career Daytona victory last weekend. He has one top-five and three top-10 finishes at Atlanta in seven series starts. Sauter is also the only driver to win the season opener at Daytona and go on to claim the series championship in the same season, doing so in 2016.

It’s been a long time since Matt Crafton won a NASCAR race … on pavement. His only victory last season came on dirt at Eldora. His most recent Truck series victory on asphalt came in May 2016 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Crafton has one win, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 16 starts at Atlanta, including a runner-up finish in last season’s race.

Until Todd Gilliland turns 18, Kyle Busch Motorsports is using several drivers to fill-in the No. 4 Toyota. Last week at Daytona it was Todd’s father, David. This week, it’s his owner, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch. Busch has four series victories at the track and is only other driver besides Crafton entered in the race who has won at the track previously.

Last week’s Daytona 500 winner, Austin Dillon, was a late addition to this weekend’s race, driving the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports. Austin, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Team Dillon development driver Tanner Thorson will all share times in the No. 20 this season, which will compete in 17 races.