Michael McDowell tops final Daytona 500 practice session

McDowell set his top average speed of 191.440 mph early in the 50-minute session while drafting with Ty Dillon.

Dillon ended up second-fastest (191.432 mph) while pole-winner William Byron was third (191.339 mph). Alex Bowman, who is also starting on the front row, was fourth-fastest and rookie Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Jamie McMurray and Brad Keselowski.

Only 21 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to take to the track on Saturday, with Kurt Busch completing the most laps (16).

There were no incidents during the session.

