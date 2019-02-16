Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Michael McDowell tops final Daytona 500 practice session

shares
comments
Michael McDowell tops final Daytona 500 practice session
By:
1h ago

Michael McDowell paced the final practice session Saturday prior to Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops

McDowell set his top average speed of 191.440 mph early in the 50-minute session while drafting with Ty Dillon.

Dillon ended up second-fastest (191.432 mph) while pole-winner William Byron was third (191.339 mph). Alex Bowman, who is also starting on the front row, was fourth-fastest and rookie Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Jamie McMurray and Brad Keselowski.

Only 21 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to take to the track on Saturday, with Kurt Busch completing the most laps (16).

There were no incidents during the session.

Take a lap around Daytona courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 9 47.012     191.440
2 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 5 47.014 0.002 0.002 191.432
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 5 47.037 0.025 0.023 191.339
4 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 10 47.052 0.040 0.015 191.278
5 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 3 47.140 0.128 0.088 190.921
6 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 4 47.276 0.264 0.136 190.371
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 14 47.279 0.267 0.003 190.359
8 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 2 47.336 0.324 0.057 190.130
9 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 12 47.339 0.327 0.003 190.118
10 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 11 47.367 0.355 0.028 190.006
11 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 16 47.433 0.421 0.066 189.741
12 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 5 47.573 0.561 0.140 189.183
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 3 47.592 0.580 0.019 189.107
14 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 8 47.617 0.605 0.025 189.008
15 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 7 47.665 0.653 0.048 188.818
16 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 10 47.712 0.700 0.047 188.632
17 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 3 47.767 0.755 0.055 188.415
18 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 10 47.976 0.964 0.209 187.594
19 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 5 48.000 0.988 0.024 187.500
20 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 6 48.318 1.306 0.318 186.266
21 38 United States David Ragan  Ford        

 

Next article
Joey Logano "rode the wave" but he's now a "past champion"

Previous article

Joey Logano "rode the wave" but he's now a "past champion"

Next article

Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57

Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo: Red Bull's handling of Baku crash a factor in exit
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Red Bull's handling of Baku crash a factor in exit

3h ago
Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57 Article
NASCAR Cup

Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57

Ricciardo makes Renault F1 debut as RS19 hits track Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo makes Renault F1 debut as RS19 hits track

Latest videos
Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500 08:02
NASCAR Cup

Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2019
17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash 02:17
NASCAR Cup

17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash

Feb 12, 2019

News in depth
Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57
NASCAR Cup

Sam Bass, NASCAR's first officially licensed artist, dies at 57

Michael McDowell tops final Daytona 500 practice session
NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell tops final Daytona 500 practice session

Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano "rode the wave" but he's now a "past champion"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.