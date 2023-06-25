Kyle Busch: Chicago street course will be a "survival race"
The Chicago street course will be something entirely new for the drivers of NASCAR's premier division, and all about "survival" according to one champion of the sport.
Kyle Busch has been very impressive in his first season with Richard Childress Racing. He is equal with William Byron for most wins so far at three each.
Although none of those victories came at tracks with right-hand turns, Busch has a pair of runner-up finishes at COTA and Sonoma this year, showing that he is a true threat at road courses as well.
But next week, the inaugural running of the Chicago Street Course race will be something very different.
“It’s really rough," explained Busch during his media availability at Nashville Superspeedway. "It’s bumpy. It’s slippery. There’s some corners that are very challenging. Some blind ones at that. When you’re going around the Bean on the left-hander, that’s really, really slippery and there’s a huge bump going through (turn) nine before you get into (turn) 10.
"The wall in (turn) eight before you go around the left-hander is, to me, really narrow over there. You’re barely trying to miss getting your right front ripped off; not bouncing off that and killing your car on the left side. So there could be more room given over there, I feel like. That’s probably a really tight spot that could use a little bit of help, just based off of what the simulator is telling us. But other than that, it’s going to be a tight street course. That’s what tight street courses are.”
It's not uncommon for NASCAR races at road courses to get a bit rowdy (yes, pun intended) towards the end, with COTA 2023 and the 2022 event at the Indy RC being prime examples of that. But COTA has plenty of run-off and IMS has a lot of grass that can offer drivers an escape. Chicago is lacking in both those areas. Any incident will likely result in damage to the car and leave other drivers with nowhere to go. Busch touched on that, saying the event will be all about "survival" and just making it to the finish.
"It’s going to be a survival race. I feel like we had a couple of those – I can’t remember the last one that we had, but I want to say it’s like turn one at Indy (RC). If you start 20th, you might as well not even accelerate to get to turn one because it’s probably going to look like the (Charlotte) ROVAL restart that we had when we all went off into the barrier in turn one you know what I mean. It’s survival.”
NASCAR hasn't been afraid to go bold with new events in recent years, from putting dirt on Bristol to racing inside a stadium in Los Angeles. So what would makes next weekend's race a success?
“To me, action – having a good race and story to tell about a street course," explained Busch. "You know, I looked at the IndyCar race from (the) Nashville (street course) the first year they did it. They had that big pileup and about blocked the track. Things like that. It’s not action that us drivers want to see, but fans kind of sometimes enjoy calamity. And that then turns into a social moment where they’re like – hey, check this out. If we’re those guys, then so be it and that’s kind of where it’ll lay.
"It's a spectacle, right? It’s something that I don’t think NASCAR has ever done in a long, long time – the Cup Series, if ever, I’m not sure."
The race has attracted the attention of some international stars as well, with former F1 World Champion Jenson Button planning to make his second Cup start of the year in the event. Additionally, three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen — who is no stranger to street courses — will make his NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago with Trackhouse.
Related video
Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville
Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now" Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21
Cindric: "I do not enjoy having my character in question"
Cindric: "I do not enjoy having my character in question" Cindric: "I do not enjoy having my character in question"
Kyle Busch nips Blaney by just 0.008s for Gateway Cup pole
Kyle Busch nips Blaney by just 0.008s for Gateway Cup pole Kyle Busch nips Blaney by just 0.008s for Gateway Cup pole
2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results
Latest news
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs
Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.