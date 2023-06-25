Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"
Despite making his second visit to a NASCAR Cup race in less than two months, Carl Edwards said he doesn’t foresee a return to competition in the future.
Edwards’s abrupt decision following the 2016 season to retire from NASCAR competition at age 37 shocked the sport, one in which drivers winning races and contending for championships rarely step aside on their own.
Edwards had lost an opportunity at his first Cup title in the season finale in 2016 but had enjoyed an impressive career including 28 Cup wins, 38 wins and one championship in the Xfinity Series and six victories in Trucks.
Being competitive and risks involved
“I’m not planning on doing any (NASCAR) driving. This is the tip of the spear. These guys are so good that I would be terribly slow, and I would have to prep a lot. Seriously, that’s the truth,” Edwards, now 43, said Sunday at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
“For me, racing is a risky sport. There’s risk involved and if I’m not committed 100 percent, I just don’t feel it’s the right thing for me to go do for fun. I’ve been paying attention. The hits are hard. They still are. That’s one of the reasons I’m not racing is because I’m aware of that.”
Still, though, Edwards offered a caveat that could one day reopen the door.
“But I tell you what, if (the desire) does creep in, that’s it’s something we want to go do, I promise you I’ll give it 100 percent,” he said. “I’ll do the best I can. But right now, I’m not planning on anything.”
Back at the track
Edwards made his first public appearance at a NASCAR track since his retirement in May at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, when he joined the Fox Sports TV booth part of the Cup race broadcast.
At the time, he said it was “harder and harder” not to race.
Edwards was invited by the Nashville track this weekend in part because he was introduced as the inaugural member of the track’s new “Legends Plaza.”
Edwards won six times during his NASCAR career at Nashville Superspeedway – five times in Xfinity and once in Trucks.
“I don’t know what to say other than I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Edwards said. “I got to live my dream, do something I love and when it was time for me to do other things, I was able to go do them.
“To be able to come back and be received the way I have, it shocked me. I really is just a great feeling.”
Related video
Kyle Busch: Chicago street course will be a "survival race"
Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"
Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race
Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race
NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere
NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere NASCAR Mailbag: Why the Camry isn't going anywhere
Top Stories of 2017, #4: Dale Jr. leads big-name exodus from Cup
Top Stories of 2017, #4: Dale Jr. leads big-name exodus from Cup Top Stories of 2017, #4: Dale Jr. leads big-name exodus from Cup
Latest news
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs
Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.