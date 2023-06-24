Subscribe
Previous / Ross Chastain looking to "wreck less and win more"
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Qualifying report

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Timing was everything for Ross Chastain’s first career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jim Utter
By:

Competing at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, the hometown track of his Trackhouse Racing team, Chastain earned the top starting position for Sunday’s race as his final challenger, Bubba Wallace, spun out while making his attempt.

Chastain’s average lap speed of 160.687 mph ended up easily topping Tyler Reddick (159.573 mph), which gave Chastain his first pole in 168 races and first for the Trackhouse organization.

“It’s so much bigger than just one race or getting the first pit stall,” an emotional Chastain said. “This is where Trackhouse was born and started on Broadway.

“There’s just been so much agony in qualifying my entire life. I’ve always left time out there (on qualifying attempts). There’s just been so much personal frustration with myself over the years in over a decade in this sport in trying to qualify better.

“It’s awesome for the team and just a lot of personal validation in the things we’re doing right.”

Justin Haley ended up third-fastest, Joey Logano – the only Ford driver in the top 10 – was fourth and William Byron was fifth. Martin Truex Jr. will line up sixth, Kyle Larson seventh and Denny Hamlin eighth.

Wallace did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 23XI Racing Toyota after his spin and still registered the ninth-best speed.

As he was about to take the green flag on his qualifying lap, Chastain’s Trackhouse teammate, Daniel Suarez, wrecked off Turn 4 and did heavy damage to his No. 99 Chevrolet.

 

He will get credited with the 10th-place starting position but will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field after moving to a backup car.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.797     160.687
2 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 1 30.005 0.208 0.208 159.573
3 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 30.008 0.211 0.003 159.557
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 30.016 0.219 0.008 159.515
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 30.038 0.241 0.022 159.398
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.039 0.242 0.001 159.393
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 30.051 0.254 0.012 159.329
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 30.315 0.518 0.264 157.942
9 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 37.269 7.472 6.954 128.471
10 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet      

Round 1 / Group A

Trackhouse Racing led the way in the first group with Suarez posting the fastest average lap speed at 160.806 mph.

His teammate, Chastain, came in right behind him at 160.650 mph with Reddick – who was fastest in practice on Friday – third (160.563 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Haley and Larson.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 29.775     160.806
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.804 0.029 0.029 160.650
3 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 1 29.820 0.045 0.016 160.563
4 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 29.918 0.143 0.098 160.037
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 29.940 0.165 0.022 159.920
6 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 1 29.943 0.168 0.003 159.904
7 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 29.945 0.170 0.002 159.893
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.965 0.190 0.020 159.786
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 29.995 0.220 0.030 159.627
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 30.027 0.252 0.032 159.456
11 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 30.030 0.255 0.003 159.441
12 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 30.148 0.373 0.118 158.817
13 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 30.156 0.381 0.008 158.774
14 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 30.257 0.482 0.101 158.244
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 30.275 0.500 0.018 158.150
16 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 1 30.544 0.769 0.269 156.757
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 30.695 0.920 0.151 155.986
18 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.728 0.953 0.033 155.819

Round 1 / Group B

Wallace led a strong Toyota performance in Group B and led the way with an average lap speed of 160.693 mph.

Byron was second-fastest (160.542 mph) and fellow Toyota driver Truex was third (160.370 mph).

Also advancing to the final round were Hamlin and Logano.

Among those who failed to move on to the final round were A.J. Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski and LaJoie.

Corey LaJoie spun off Turn 4 and into the frontstretch grass on his qualifying lap. He did hit the wall and did some damage to his No. 7 Chevrolet, which will require repairs.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 29.796     160.693
2 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.824 0.028 0.028 160.542
3 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 29.856 0.060 0.032 160.370
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.891 0.095 0.035 160.182
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 29.897 0.101 0.006 160.150
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 29.993 0.197 0.096 159.637
7 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 1 30.020 0.224 0.027 159.494
8 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 1 30.042 0.246 0.022 159.377
9 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 30.060 0.264 0.018 159.281
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 30.096 0.300 0.036 159.091
11 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.130 0.334 0.034 158.911
12 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 1 30.165 0.369 0.035 158.727
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.182 0.386 0.017 158.638
14 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 30.397 0.601 0.215 157.516
15 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 1 30.480 0.684 0.083 157.087
16 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 30.512 0.716 0.032 156.922
17 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1 31.390 1.594 0.878 152.533
18 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet      

