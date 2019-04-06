Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Bristol

Logano’s single average lap speed of 128.830 mph (14.894 seconds) edged Jimmie Johnson (128.571 mph) and Austin Dillon (128.563 mph) in the final 55-minute session. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

In all, the top nine drivers completed a lap in under 15 seconds.

Logano has two wins at Bristol in 20 career starts and has finished in the top-10 in seven of his last nine races at the track.

Chase Elliott, who won the pole for Sunday’s Food City 500, was 16th fastest.

Elliott made some slight contact with the wall during one of his runs in the session but the damage appeared cosmetic and he returned to the track a short while later.

Harvick had the fastest average lap speed among drivers who completed at least 15, 20 and 30 consecutive laps.