NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Practice report

Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Bristol

Joey Logano leads final Cup practice at Bristol
By:
41m ago

Joey Logano led the way in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Logano’s single average lap speed of 128.830 mph (14.894 seconds) edged Jimmie Johnson (128.571 mph) and Austin Dillon (128.563 mph) in the final 55-minute session. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

 

In all, the top nine drivers completed a lap in under 15 seconds.

Logano has two wins at Bristol in 20 career starts and has finished in the top-10 in seven of his last nine races at the track.

Chase Elliott, who won the pole for Sunday’s Food City 500, was 16th fastest.

Elliott made some slight contact with the wall during one of his runs in the session but the damage appeared cosmetic and he returned to the track a short while later.

Harvick had the fastest average lap speed among drivers who completed at least 15, 20 and 30 consecutive laps.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 108 14.894     128.830
2 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 105 14.924 0.030 0.030 128.571
3 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 98 14.925 0.031 0.001 128.563
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 112 14.935 0.041 0.010 128.477
5 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 89 14.969 0.075 0.034 128.185
6 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 107 14.976 0.082 0.007 128.125
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 74 14.993 0.099 0.017 127.980
8 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 84 14.995 0.101 0.002 127.963
9 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 90 14.997 0.103 0.002 127.946
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 97 15.008 0.114 0.011 127.852
11 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 102 15.016 0.122 0.008 127.784
12 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 89 15.020 0.126 0.004 127.750
13 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 79 15.027 0.133 0.007 127.690
14 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 98 15.036 0.142 0.009 127.614
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 93 15.040 0.146 0.004 127.580
16 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 74 15.046 0.152 0.006 127.529
17 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 66 15.047 0.153 0.001 127.520
18 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 102 15.053 0.159 0.006 127.470
19 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 109 15.061 0.167 0.008 127.402
20 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 62 15.065 0.171 0.004 127.368
21 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 74 15.081 0.187 0.016 127.233
22 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 105 15.090 0.196 0.009 127.157
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 85 15.092 0.198 0.002 127.140
24 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 92 15.092 0.198 0.000 127.140
25 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 109 15.097 0.203 0.005 127.098
26 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 82 15.106 0.212 0.009 127.022
27 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 72 15.114 0.220 0.008 126.955
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 44 15.160 0.266 0.046 126.570
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 88 15.166 0.272 0.006 126.520
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 78 15.200 0.306 0.034 126.237
31 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 75 15.207 0.313 0.007 126.179
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 49 15.244 0.350 0.037 125.872
33 51 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 14 15.446 0.552 0.202 124.226
34 52 Bayley Currey  Ford 30 15.467 0.573 0.021 124.058
35 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 22 15.947 1.053 0.480 120.324

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter
