Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

Former Formula 1 world champion and Indy 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve has been forced into an engine change ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500
Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Villeneuve earned his spot on the starting grid on time in qualifying on Wednesday, as his Team Hezeberg squad is a non-charter team.

Villeneuve suffered a pre-race engine problem before his Duel race on Thursday and was forced to retire from the race when the issue recurred after 34 laps.

His team then discovered a more serious engine problem while running it up, ahead of final practice on Saturday.

When asked by Fox Sports about the engine issues, Villeneuve replied: “Well, we fixed the Thursday problem, but then we found out this morning that we’d dropped a valve, so we have to change the engine.

“So not a lot of laps for me, and I was wanting to try to the pit lane entry and pit-out a little bit today. But 500 miles is a long time to learn all of that tomorrow.”

Jacques Villeneuve, Team Hezeberg, Ford Mustang Hezeberg Engineering Systems

Jacques Villeneuve, Team Hezeberg, Ford Mustang Hezeberg Engineering Systems

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Villeneuve has been racing in the Euro NASCAR series in recent years, winning at Vallelunga in Italy, and says he feels his racing career has been revitalized in stock cars. 

“When I was in F1 I didn’t think I would be able to drive anything else,” added Villeneuve. “I was so focused and groomed for those kind of cars, and it’s not until I jumped into a NASCAR that I realized there was a lot of fun to be had driving something different and I’ve had a blast ever since just jumping in different kind of cars. 

“The most fun I’ve had racing has been in NASCAR – not qualifying, because it’s hard to beat the speed that you get in Formula 1, but racing wheel-to-wheel or fender-to-fender, you can’t beat the way it goes in NASCAR.”

Jacques Villeneuve livery

Jacques Villeneuve livery

Photo by: Uncredited

Villeneuve’s #27 Ford Mustang has secured primary sponsorship for the 500, with Woodie’s Wash Shack adding its blue colors to the orange of the Dutch-owned car (above).

Woodie’s owner Don Phillips said: “This is a lifelong dream. I love NASCAR and IndyCar. We already sponsor the St. Pete Grand Prix, so to be a part of this great story with Jacques at age 50 qualifying for the Daytona 500 is really a special moment.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
Previous article

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

Villeneuve: Qualifying for Daytona 500 only topped by F1 and Indy victories Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve: Qualifying for Daytona 500 only topped by F1 and Indy victories

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Daytona 500 Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Jacques Villeneuve More from
Jacques Villeneuve
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime
Formula 1

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve to run 2022 Daytona 500

Latest news

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ford rookie Harrison Burton leads final Daytona 500 practice

Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series final practice results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series final practice results

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.