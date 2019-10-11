NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Qualifying in
21 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"

shares
comments
Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 11:05 PM

Daniel Hemric hopes his future in NASCAR will become clearer in the next week or two as more opportunities have materialized.

“I feel like there are windows of brightness here and there, you know. I think I will land on my feet and I’ll land right where I’m supposed to,” Hemric said Friday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. “There are a lot of variables here involved. Hopefully, in the next week or two I can really feel comfortable about what’s going on. 

“Still, there are a lot of moving parts and pieces that still have to fall and really a lot of them aren’t in regard to me but still will affect me down the road. You just try to keep yourself as pumped up as much as you can in a time like this and know the sun will still come up tomorrow.”

Hemric was informed in mid-September that Richard Childress Racing would not pick up its option on the rookie driver for the 2020 season. 

Soon after, the team announced Tyler Reddick – who currently competes in the Xfinity Series for RCR – would move into the No. 8 Chevrolet next year. 

A possible home for Hemric

Several other teams have announced driver changes for the 2020 season, which in turn has altered the landscape of what rides may be open. Among them is Chris Buescher’s decision to leave JTG Daugherty’s No. 37 and return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2020.

Sources have confirmed to Motorsport.com that Hemric is a candidate for that ride, but so are Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain. Hemric himself declined to name any specific teams with whom he’s spoken.

“As a whole, our sport, especially at the Cup level, has had some pretty big dominoes fall over the last couple weeks and some of those were a week or two following me finding out what my future was (at RCR),” Hemric said. 

“That shakes up everything, it brings up conversations with folks you never thought you’d have conversations with and that’s from all three series. Everything starts from the top at the Cup level and the stream rolls downhill. 

“I’m just trying to make the next move of mine one that I feel will be right and comfortable in making. All I want is a shot to continue to compete and do it at a high level and it doesn’t matter what level that’s in. I wish it was more clear exactly where that was going to be this current day.”

Hemric said it has been a challenge continuing to focus wrapping up his rookie Cup season at RCR on a high note while also working to secure a new home for next year.

“There have been days when you would typically be relaxing or regrouping before the next weekend but I’ve had to grind it out and spend that time fully dedicated on the job hunt and the search of trying to figure it all out,” he said. 

“I don’t mind that stuff. I got to this level by having to pull myself up and having to figure it out. It’s never a comfortable situation but it’s also an eye-opening situation in that it lets you know tomorrow is never promised.”

Next article
Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega

Previous article

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Hemric
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
21 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
10:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
13:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

2h
2
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

1h
3
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

4
Formula 1

Insight: How the F1 paddock is tackling the typhoon threat

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas had "massive" 0.5s tow on fastest lap

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"
NAS

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega
NAS

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship 4 set
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship 4 set

Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph
NAS

Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega
NAS

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.