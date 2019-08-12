NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Breaking news

Despite setback Jimmie Johnson plans to 'fight for every point'

shares
comments
Despite setback Jimmie Johnson plans to 'fight for every point'
By:
Aug 12, 2019, 9:30 PM

Jimmie Johnson is down following a terrible race at Michigan but doesn’t believe he’s out – at least not yet.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Johnson’s already tenuous position on making the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got a lot worse in Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Just 15 laps into the race, Johnson hit the wall off Turn 2, doing considerable damage to his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. 

“The right side tires went into the PJ1 (track compound) and as soon as I got my tires in it, I went straight into the wall,” Johnson said. “When you’re aggressive, it doesn’t work and then sometimes you’re cautious and it doesn’t work. 

“It was a great car. That hurt, for sure.”

 

With the damage, Johnson dug an early hole and continued to have problems throughout the race. He ended up finishing 34th, eight laps down.

Clint Bowyer, who wrecked out of the race himself, currently holds the 16th and final playoff spot. Daniel Suarez is next, six points behind Bowyer. Johnson now sits in 18th, 12 points behind Bowyer.

“It’s super disappointing. It’s a little easier when it’s not on you and you can call it a mechanical or a flat or get caught up in a wreck,” Johnson said. “But, I’m behind the wheel and I’m the one that got us in the fence.”

Three races remain for drivers to qualify for the playoffs, with the next stop Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Asked about his attitude approaching those races, Johnson said, “To just fight hard for every point. The guys around that cut-off point, all seem to be having bad luck. If one of us could just string together some good races and get in the clear and get away. 

“I think that’s what (William Byron) has been able to do is just have some good, consistent races and built a nice gap. You’ve just got to keep fighting for every point.”

Load comments

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

