NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Interview

Rodney Childers cashed in on second chance at Michigan win

Rodney Childers cashed in on second chance at Michigan win
By:
Aug 12, 2019, 5:15 PM

Rodney Childers was not going to make the same mistake twice.

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Light / Mobil 1 Rodney Childers

Childers, crew chief for the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Kevin Harvick, had come to the June race at Michigan International Speedway with a fast car and good game plan to pick up a victory.

Unfortunately, the No. 4 team got thrown off its stride and had to alter its strategy to deal with issues it continued to have with the tires.

Read Also:

Harvick ultimately finished seventh in the race, but Childers returned to Sunday’s race at Michigan with the same car but a few minor tweaks.

“We felt like we had really good speed in the spring. Our biggest problem in the spring was we had too much left-front camber and we kept cording the outside of the left-front tire, and it just put us in a bad position,” Childers explained.

“We had to put four tires on it a few times when we really needed to put two tires on it and keep track position. That was kind of the thing that messed us up in the spring, but we felt confident coming back this weekend that we would have a good car.

“It was cool to see it unload on Friday and how fast it was, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Unscheduled stop

Even Sunday’s race had a hiccup or two for Harvick. 

He was forced to pit under green in Stage 1 for a cut tire and a timely caution came out in Stage 2 just as Harvick may have been had problems erupt from a loose wheel. 

“At that point, you’ve got to run the rest of the race, and we were kind of in a good situation where a lot of other people were going to come back down and pit again – (Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.) – some of those guys that we felt like were competition,” Childers said.

“So coming back in and putting left (side tires) on was just about making sure that left-front wheel was tight and that we weren’t going to have to pit under green.”

Harvick ended up pitting twice but the four tires may have actually helped him in the last 80-lap stage. He took the lead with 17 of 200 laps remaining and cruised to the win as many of the top contenders had to pit for fuel or ran out on the track.

“I think it helped our balance,” Childers said. “It seemed like it turned better after that and was able to just keep the gas down a little bit more than what we had all day, and it ended up being a good thing.”

