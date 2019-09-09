NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Interview

Bubba Wallace third at Indy: "What the hell? Somebody can drive"

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace third at Indy: "What the hell? Somebody can drive"
By:
Sep 9, 2019, 5:00 PM

Bubba Wallace didn’t win the Brickyard 400 or qualify for the Cup Series playoffs but still had plenty of reason to celebrate.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction

Wallace had his best all-around weekend of the season, as his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet showed plenty of speed in practice, qualifying and throughout Sunday’s race.

While Kevin Harvick was basking in his second career Brickyard 400 victory after the race, Wallace was getting wrapped in a bear hug from his team owner following his season’s-best third-place finish.

Read Also:

Asked how his race played out as well as it did, Wallace deadpanned, “I don’t know, not supposed to happen according to Twitter. I’m supposed to run 25th to 30th all week and crash cars. 

“The King came down and gave me a one of those big bear hugs – I haven’t had one of those hugs since the (Daytona) 500 last year. You know it’s a special day and a special weekend when he’s excited and he’s not sitting on the plane already waiting on us.”

Wallace started 15th – his fourth-best qualifying effort of the season – but nearly got into trouble when he got ensnared in a pile-up on pit road just 12 laps into the race.

The damage compared to many others involved in the incident was minor and Wallace was able to slowly work his way to the front.

In contention

By Lap 135 of 160, Wallace had cracked the top-five. He moved into third with 20 to go but could never catch Harvick or second-place Joey Logano.

“We had speed since we unloaded here and with this package it kind of even the playing field out and we were able to capitalize. A lot of guys wrecked out early. It was a super-long race,” Wallace said. 

“What a hell of a day for all of us, going from the lowest of lows almost to the highest of highs. I knew we didn’t have anything for (Harvick) or (Logano) or really (Ryan Blaney) but with this package you’re able to kind of manipulate the air. 

“It was just a solid day for our team. Smaller organizations having big runs. It is very uncommon these days. Almost like David and Goliath. Everything kind of clicked today for us. These little teams aren’t supposed to run with the big teams.

“What the hell? Somebody can drive.”

Read Also:

Next article
Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"

Previous article

Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
13:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
10:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

3h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

3
Formula 1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

4
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"

1h

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

Bubba Wallace third at Indy: "What the hell? Somebody can drive"
NAS

Bubba Wallace third at Indy: "What the hell? Somebody can drive"

Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"
NAS

Ryan Newman makes the Cup playoffs but "we have work to do"

2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set
NAS

2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory
NAS

Kevin Harvick tops Logano for second Brickyard 400 victory

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis
NAS

Jimmie Johnson's playoff hopes end in a wreck at Indianapolis

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.