NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Promoted: Blink of an Eye, From Triumph to Tragedy premieres 9/12

shares
comments
Promoted: Blink of an Eye, From Triumph to Tragedy premieres 9/12
Sep 9, 2019, 6:14 PM

Blink of an Eye: From Triumph to Tragedy is a sobering look inside the darkest day in NASCAR history from the perspective of Michael Waltrip.

Michael Waltrip
Michael Waltrip
Dale Earnhardt Sr and Michael Waltrip with sand car
Michael Waltrip, Richard Childress and Dale Earnhardt
Steve Park, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Michael Waltrip
Michael Waltrip's 2001 Daytona 500

In 2011, two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip authored In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that changed everything. The book is a harrowing look inside the day that defined an entire sports from the point of view of someone directly involved.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and now is becoming a film. Blink of an Eye: From Triumph to Tragedy is releasing in select theaters for one-night-only September 12th. 

The film, featuring exclusive home-video footage from the Waltrip and Earnhardt families, delves deep into the star-crossed friendship with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt. The film looks back on ‘Black Sunday’ when what should have been the best day of Waltrip’s life quickly became the worst. 

His brother Darrell called him to the finish from the FOX Sports booth in one was to be the biggest win of his career after going 0-462. His team owner Dale Earnhardt rode close behind in third as the team was about to take a 1-2 finish in NASCAR’s biggest race. But then it all went wrong.  

In the movie’s trailer, Waltrip explains: “People are capable of handling the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But I don't know how many people have had to experience them within seconds of each other.”

The film, described as “amazing” by the late racer’s famous son Dale Jr., is being dubbed the ‘greatest sports story never told.’

You can buy your tickets HERE.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt , Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Michael Waltrip

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
08:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
10:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
07:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
11:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

