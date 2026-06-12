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Practice report
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Barcelona GP: Lando Norris edges 0.009s clear of George Russell

It was tight at the top in FP2 ahead of the Barcelona GP, with Norris finishing Friday’s running ahead of Russell

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris snatched the fastest time of the Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix's second practice session from George Russell by just 0.009s, as Oscar Piastri also got within 0.06s of his McLaren team-mate's benchmark.

Norris, who missed FP1 as McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli drove in an F1 session for the first time, concluded the customary FP2 soft-tyre running with a 1m15.426s, a lap that was defined by a handful of slides and corrections as the Briton attempted to coax his car through the Barcelona circuit.

Before Norris' lap, Russell (who had headlined FP1) managed to overturn the pace set by Piastri at the start of the session on mediums. The Australian had put together a 1m15.724s to sit at the top of the order - where he remained by the end of the opening 30 minutes before Russell eclipsed the McLaren driver with a switch to softs.

Yet, Russell's effort was beaten by less than one hundredth of a second when Norris put his soft-tyre effort together, which preceded the longer runs as the teams gravitated towards exploring their potential race pace.

Piastri's own effort on softs brought him into the same postcode as Norris and Russell, demonstrating that McLaren appears to have made a significant step forward at a more conventional circuit after a tough weekend in Monaco.

Charles Leclerc was fourth on the timesheets, albeit 0.373s off as Ferrari continued to explore its raft of updates introduced for the Barcelona weekend. The team took a new front wing to Spain, but this has been subject to several adjustments; Lewis Hamilton reported "dragging" on the straights, prompting a flurry of action as Ferrari's mechanics made some quick tweaks.

Kimi Antonelli was more than half a second off Norris' best time

Kimi Antonelli was more than half a second off Norris' best time

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was 0.589s off Norris' pace, albeit was one of the earlier drivers to gravitate towards the soft-tyre runs. The Italian teen reported that he was struggling with a long brake pedal, demonstrating his discomfort into the corners; Antonelli was another of seven drivers to give up his seat for FP1 as Frederik Vesti drove for Mercedes in the early session.

Max Verstappen and Arvid Lindblad were the only remaining drivers within a second of Norris' soft-tyre effort, with Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto another two tenths behind the Briton. Hamilton, who reported heavy tyre degradation late on in the session, was ninth fastest. Many of the drivers experienced tyre wear during their longer runs, suggesting that the race might not necessarily produce a customary one-stop scenario.

Isack Hadjar was 10th fastest, narrowly avoiding contact with Sergio Perez during the session as the Cadillac driver turned in on him, with Nico Hulkenberg and Oliver Bearman just outside of the top 10.

Liam Lawson was 13th despite his engine having "died" after the first 15 minutes, resulting in his stoppage on the exit of the pit lane. There was no red flag to recover the car, however, as a virtual safety car covered off the removal of his stranded Racing Bulls chassis. His time from the early stages of the session was enough to sit clear of the Williams and Alpine drivers, plus Esteban Ocon.

F1 Barcelona GP: FP2 Results

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 30

1'15.426

   S 222.273
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.009

1'15.435

 0.009 S 222.246
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.057

1'15.483

 0.048 S 222.105
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

+0.373

1'15.799

 0.316 S 221.179
5 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.589

1'16.015

 0.216 S 220.551
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.895

1'16.321

 0.306 S 219.666
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 29

+0.985

1'16.411

 0.090 S 219.408
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 27

+1.185

1'16.611

 0.200 S 218.835
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+1.205

1'16.631

 0.020 S 218.778
10 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 30

+1.248

1'16.674

 0.043 S 218.655
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 31

+1.508

1'16.934

 0.260 S 217.916
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.519

1'16.945

 0.011 S 217.885
13 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 8

+1.541

1'16.967

 0.022 M 217.823
14 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 29

+1.594

1'17.020

 0.053 S 217.673
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 30

+1.625

1'17.051

 0.031 S 217.585
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 29

+1.834

1'17.260

 0.209 S 216.997
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 29

+2.112

1'17.538

 0.278 S 216.219
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 6

+2.799

1'18.225

 0.687 S 214.320
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 29

+3.364

1'18.790

 0.565 S 212.783
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 34

+3.835

1'19.261

 0.471 S 211.518
21 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.860

1'19.286

 0.025 S 211.452
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 20

+4.033

1'19.459

 0.173 S 210.991
View full results
Read Also:

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Flavy Barla arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Marc Marquez

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Marc Marquez in the Audi F1 Team R26 in the garage.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Audi F1 Team with Marc Marquez.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Steve Nielsen, Managing Director, Alpine F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Racing Bulls car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Cadillac car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Ayumu Iwasa, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Jean Todt, former FIA President

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
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