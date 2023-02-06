Almirola, Truex, Hamlin and Byron win NASCAR Clash heat races

Listen to this article

With Almirola’s win in the first 25-lap heat race, he will start on the pole for the 150-lap, 2-stage main event on the ¼-mile asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Michael McDowell gained entry in the main event by winning the first Last Chance Qualifier race, while Chase Elliott won the second.

Austin Cindric gained entry in the 27-car field by claiming the lone provisional.

Heat 1

Almirola led the first lap but Justin Haley returned to the front on Lap 2. Harrison Burton got spun by Noah Gragson on Lap 2 to place the lap under caution. The race returned to green on Lap 2.

On Lap 20, Almirola got to the inside of Haley off Turn 2 and claimed the lead with Bowman moving to second.

Joining Almirola in the main event are Bowman, Haley, Gragson and Joey Logano, who won the event last year.

Heat 2

Busch grabbed the early lead as Kyle Larson moved into the second spot on the first lap.

On Lap 14, Truex got around Larson to take over the second position as Busch remained out front. On Lap 18, Truex went to the inside of Busch to claim the lead.

Busch fought back to reclaim the lead on Lap 20 with Truex also taking it back on Lap 20.

After a hit from Kevin Harvick, Austin Cindric spun in Turn 4 on Lap 21 to bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 21 and Truex held on for the win.

Joining Truex in the main event are Busch, Austin Dillon, Larson and Harvick.

Heat 3

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, grabbed the early lead but Hamlin ran him down and passed him to the inside on Lap 6 for the top spot.

With 10 laps remaining, Hamlin remained out front followed by Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

On Lap 20, Brad Keselowski went for a spin in Turn 4 after contact with Daniel Suarez. The race returned to green on Lap 21.

Bell went for a spin in Turn 2 after contact from Todd Gilliland to bring out a caution on Lap 23. The race returned to green on Lap 23. Hamlin held off Briscoe over the final three laps for the win.

Joining Hamlin in the main event are Briscoe, Reddick, Blaney and Suarez.

Heat 4

Byron, who started on the pole, jumped to the early lead as Ross Chastain moved into second.

On Lap 16, Ryan Preece got past Erik Jones to claim the final transfer spot into the main event after a side-by-side battle. Bubba Wallace got around Chastain to take the second position with three laps to go.

Byron easily cruised to the victory, leading every lap.

Joining Byron in the main event are Wallace, Chastain, Preece and Jones.

Last Chance Qualifier #1

McDowell grabbed the early lead in the 50-lap last chance qualifying race but after 10 laps Burton had closed to his rear bumper.

At the halfway mark, McDowell maintained the lead but with Burton and Bell following close behind.

On Lap 43, both Bell and Gilliland got past Burton, who got loose in Turns 1 and 2 and dropped to fourth.

McDowell held on for the win. Joining him in the main event are Bell and Gilliland.

Last Chance Qualifier #2

Elliott moved into an early advantage in the second 50-lap last chance race with Ty Gibbs holding off A.J. Allmendinger for the second spot.

At the halfway mark, Gibbs was trying to close on Elliott to make a pass for the lead while Allmendinger remained in third.

Elliott held off a late charge from Gibbs to secure the win. Joining Elliott in the main event are Gibbs and Allmendinger.

Provisional spot

Cindric claimed the final spot in the field as the higher driver in 2022 points who was not otherwise locked into the field.

Failing to advance

The following drivers failed to earn entry into the main event: Burton, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, J.J. Yeley, Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Corey LaJoie, Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod.