Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 1:10 PM

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led Valentino Rossi in the second MotoGP practice at Aragon as Marc Marquez took fourth place despite forgoing a qualifying simulation in the end.

Marquez was dominant in FP1 and continued to run the soft rear tyre at the start of FP2, with rain forecast for Saturday.

While he ended his first run without getting close to his FP1 benchmark of 1m46.869s, he still led the way by half a second from Alex Rins.

Marquez's FP1 effort remained by far the best lap of the day, and he didn't improve for the rest of the session, switching to a hard rear tyre at the end when virtually everyone else was on fresh softs.

He led the FP2 standings until the final four minutes of the session when Vinales took over with a couple of 1m48.0s, with his Yamaha factory teammate Rossi slotting into second.

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo timed his best lap for after the chequered flag fell and he was fastest after the first three sectors of the lap, but he ended up third behind his factory counterparts.

Marquez still ended up fourth, the Spaniard having a shaky end to the session as he crashed at Turn 8 and then also ran very wide at Turn 5.

Pol Espargaro again impressed on the KTM with fifth, narrowly beating the top Ducati of Jack Miller (Pramac) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).

Andrea Dovizioso was eighth, with Joan Mir and Aleix Espargaro completing the top 10 and thus poised for automatic Q2 spots, given Saturday's likely rain.

Aprilia rider Espargaro denied Mir's Suzuki squadmate Rins a top-10 position by 0.033s, while Dovizioso's Ducati teammate Danilo Petrucci was only 12th behind the pair.

Johann Zarco's replacement Mika Kallio was 17th as the second-fastest KTM while Honda works rider Jorge Lorenzo took 20th, 1.6s slower than Vinales.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'48.014  
2 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'48.071 0.057
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'48.117 0.103
4 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'48.204 0.190
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'48.392 0.378
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'48.442 0.428
7 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'48.450 0.436
8 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'48.477 0.463
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'48.641 0.627
10 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'48.704 0.690
11 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'48.737 0.723
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'48.873 0.859
13 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'48.923 0.909
14 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'49.104 1.090
15 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'49.236 1.222
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'49.304 1.290
17 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'49.342 1.328
18 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'49.425 1.411
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'49.626 1.612
20 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'49.710 1.696
21 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'49.821 1.807
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'49.903 1.889
23 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'50.164 2.150
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

