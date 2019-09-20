MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form

shares
comments
Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 4:48 PM

Jorge Lorenzo admits that his physical condition is not the main reason he lagged so far off the pace during the opening day of practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix.

Repsol Honda rider Lorenzo endured another dismal day as he kicked off his third race weekend back from injury at the Spanish circuit, ending up 20th-fastest in second practice.

The three-time premier class champion had propped up the order in the opening session, some four seconds off the pace of teammate Marc Marquez, and while he improved by 1.4s in FP2, he was still nearly three seconds shy of Marquez's benchmark.

Last week at Misano, Lorenzo was within 1.3s of the pace at Misano on Friday and went on to finish the race - won by Marquez - in 14th place.

The Spaniard said his physical condition had improved since the last race and that his feeling aboard the Honda was the main cause for his lack of speed.

"I am better, I just feel a little pain in the back in the neck on the bike," said Lorenzo. "It was not the main issue today, it was very difficult in the beginning to be competitive.

"I struggled a little more than Misano on the first day. In the morning I put so much difference [in time] with the fastest one. In the afternoon we making more short the difference [to the fastest], but still very far and the pace is not fantastic.

"It is complicated because tomorrow it is going to rain, we don't have so much chance to improve the bike. We are very far."

Asked if the two vertebrae that were fractured had healed, Lorenzo said yes, and clarified the pain was in the surrounding area.

He added: "The pain is getting less every time but the problem is that if I keep riding, the effort that I do on the bike make the pain go back.

"It's taking a lot of time, much more than I expected, but I feel better."

Lorenzo said he was suffering in all aspects aboard his RC213V bike at Aragon, where he had set himself the modest target of finishing within 30 seconds of the race winner.

"[Fitness] was not the main problem today but the feeling on the bike was not good: braking, entering the corners, acceleration," he said. "That was why I was very slow. 

"My physical condition is not as before because I couldn't train very hard, but this doesn't [stop] me to do one fast lap. It is more the lack of confidence that I don't feel very good."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

Next article

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
FP3 Starts in
13 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
00:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
04:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

3
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

44m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

5
Formula 1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

Latest news

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals
MGP

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk
MGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form
MGP

Lorenzo: Physical condition not behind poor form

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

Zarco 'would've struggled worse' on Honda - Crutchlow
MGP

Zarco 'would've struggled worse' on Honda - Crutchlow

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.