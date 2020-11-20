MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

shares
comments
Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
By:

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says test rider Bradley Smith is a “valid option” for a 2021 MotoGP race seat, but admits it is looking talent from Moto2 as well.

With Andrea Iannone having his doping ban extended to four years earlier this month and heavily linked riders in Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso not being available, Aprilia is left with limited options to partner Aleix Espargaro in 2021.

Smith raced for the first 11 rounds of the season in place of Iannone, scoring a best of 12th at the Andalusian Grand Prix at Jerez back in July.

However, the test rider was benched for the start of the final triple-header in favour of Aprilia’s other tester Lorenzo Savadori – though the marque insists Smith is still very much part of the team.

With rumours linking the likes of Moto2 runners Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio to the seat, Rivola says no decision has been taken but Smith remains in the frame.

“Regarding the second rider, for sure Bradley is a valid option,” Rivola said on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix.  

“He is a rider with a lot of experience, he could have the chance. We are also looking at the market of the young talent.

“Moto2 is showing it’s a very good gym for the MotoGP.

“Next year there will be many [on the grid], so maybe it’s not a bad idea. But we are still evaluating that.”

 

 

Read Also:

 

Three riders currently racing in Moto2 will step up to MotoGP in 2021, all of whom signing for Ducati.

Current championship leader Enea Bastianini will join Valentino Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini at Avintia next year, while Jorge Martin joins Pramac.

Bezzecchi currently has a contract with the VR46 team in Moto2 for 2021, while Di Giannantonio will move to Gresini with a view to a potential 2022 MotoGP seat.

Aprilia’s MotoGP effort is currently run in conjunction with Fausto Gresini’s squad, though Aprilia is set to become a manufacturer team in its own right from 2022. 

In recent days, rumours from the Italian press linked World Superbike rider and former MotoGP starter Chaz Davies to the vacant Aprilia slot.

Last month Jorge Lorenzo also confirmed he has an option to join Aprilia as a test rider next year, with that move taking a step closer after Yamaha elected to replace him with Cal Crutchlow

 
Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Previous article

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Next article

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Bradley Smith
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Trending

1
Formula 1

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

25min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar

17h
4
MotoGP

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf

13min
5
MotoGP

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

1h

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf
MGP

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira sets FP1 pace at home turf

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat
MGP

Smith a “valid option” for Aprilia MotoGP race seat

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.