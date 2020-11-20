MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
FP1 in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

shares
comments
Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
By:

Suzuki’s Alex Rins says it would be a “dream come true” to round out the 2020 MotoGP season in runner-up spot to world champion teammate Joan Mir.

Rins is four points clear of Valencia Grand Prix winner Franco Morbidelli in the fight for second position in the standings, with six riders mathematically in with a shout of securing runner-up spot in this weekend’s Portugal finale.

The Suzuki rider says runner-up spot would be “super nice” for himself and the team, but is wary of the threat Yamaha poses, with Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo within 17 points of Rins.

“For sure it would be really nice to finish on the second position, it’s a dream come true,” Rins said.

“For me, for the team it’s super nice.

“Two or three riders more. And they're all Yamahas. I think all these riders are strong because the Yamaha is going quite well.

“They qualify good. Morbidelli did very good job last race, also in Aragon. Let’s give our 100% for sure.”

Rins admits discussions have been held between Suzuki and Mir about a possible team orders scenario come Sunday’s race, with the world champion happy to help his teammate secure second in the standings if he can.

“[Wednesday] at dinner time we had a conversation with Joan, with Davide [Brivio] and for sure Joan said if he can do something to help me he will do it,” Rins said when asked if team orders had been discussed.

“I really appreciate this, because in the end he’s a rival: he wants to beat me, I want to beat him.

“For sure I will say thanks to him if he helps me, but if it’s not possible also thanks to him because of all his work this year.

“He was super-fast, I was trying to be fast too.

“The first guy you want to beat is your teammate, so for sure in the bad moments I had, I was looking at him and saying ‘wow, Joan is doing a good job, so I need to do it also’.”

The first half of Rins’ season was plagued by the after effects of a nasty shoulder injury which ruled him out of the Spanish GP, but he has since gone on to score three podiums and a victory at Aragon.

Read Also:

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Previous article

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc shouldn't be angry over "irrelevant" podium miss

Interview: The hidden side of what’s made Hamilton so good Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Interview: The hidden side of what’s made Hamilton so good

Latest news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

49min
2
Formula 1

F1 sets sight on rotating 24-race calendar

15h
3
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

7h
4
World Superbike

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

1d
5
Formula 1

Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

16h

Latest news

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”
MGP

Rins: MotoGP runner-up spot would be “dream come true”

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss
MGP

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM
MGP

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez
MGP

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.