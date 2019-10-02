MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia

shares
comments
Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia
By:
Oct 2, 2019, 11:36 AM

Aprilia MotoGP test rider Bradley Smith hopes that Aleix Espargaro can "hold on" and keep patience with the team despite his growing frustration at its current state.

Espargaro has grown increasingly despondent at Aprilia over the course of the current campaign, repeatedly questioning both the rate of progress of the RS-GP bike and the manufacturer's decision to pursue a radical overhaul for the 2020 version.

He was particularly aggrieved in the aftermath of a recent test at Misano, where he said he was given "nothing new to try" by the team.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Smith acknowledged that Aprilia's in-season development has slowed, but expressed belief that the current struggles would be compensated for down the line.

"Aprilia understood that we needed a bigger overhaul than just fine-tuning for 2020, and that means because we are a small company we need a little bit more time than anyone else," he said.

"As a company we decided to focus all our efforts on 2020, which means things haven’t come as early as expected, which means 2019 upgrades haven’t come as expected.

"I can understand the rider’s frustration, because when you’re in a championship that constantly is evolving and upgrading, and your other competitors are bringing things in August and even as early as July, you end up being behind.

"But I hope that all of Aprilia’s efforts will pay off, we’ll have the bike as soon as possible November, December, probably at a private test.

"If Aleix can hold on another few months, I hope that he is able to change his tone and he is happy with what Aprilia provide on the table."

For PRIME users:

Smith insisted that he did not take Espargaro's public discontent personally.

"I understand as a rider 100 percent, it’s very hard to be out on the race track giving your 100 percent and finding yourself drift lower and lower, and then see upgrades coming for other bikes that move in front of you," said the ex-KTM rider. "That’s a very frustrating and upsetting thing.

"I have the opportunity to speak to [racing division CEO] Massimo Rivola, to [tech chief] Romano Albesiano, to the engineers, and I understand more the bigger picture and I understand more the work that’s going on back at the factory. I know how serious everybody is taking things, but things just don’t happen like that.

"I’m sure Yamaha and Honda start from February, March to make sure the [next year's] bike is there available for July, and we don’t have that luxury at the moment. We’re trying to bring things earlier and earlier.

"Aleix knows he’s got a two-year contract, he’s still going to be around for 2020. It might be difficult to swallow it now, but like I said, if we deliver a good bike he’s going to have a good year next year, which is maybe no consolation, but it’s looking [at the] bigger picture."

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

Previous article

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith , Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
00:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
23:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
00:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
00:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
19:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
00:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

13m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Engine advantage "not as huge as Mercedes had"

4
MotoGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

5
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia
MGP

Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style
MGP

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected
MGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

Petrucci: Ducati fighting "strongest rider in history"
MGP

Petrucci: Ducati fighting "strongest rider in history"

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"
MGP

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.