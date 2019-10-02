MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

shares
comments
Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Oct 2, 2019, 9:41 AM

Cal Crutchlow believes Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig’s outspoken nature is an attempt to “force our hand” and “make us react” to what Marc Marquez is doing.

Ex-500cc rider Puig recently criticised Jorge Lorenzo for lacking “courage and willingness” amid his woeful debut year aboard the Honda, in which he is yet to register a top 10 result and has consistently been the slowest of the four Honda riders on the grid.

Lorenzo refuted these claims, pointing to the number of crashes he has had this year as proof he is pushing.

When asked for his opinion on how Puig operates, LCR rider Crutchlow said: “I don’t think he’s overdoing it [with his comments].

“If you know Alberto as a character or as a person, he’s a fighter. So, he loves what Marc is doing because he’s an animal.

“I don’t think his comments [about Lorenzo] are out of context at all, because he wants to force our hand and make us react to what Marc is doing. Sometimes it can be done, sometimes it can’t. He know the reality also.”

Read Also:

He added: “You’re not fast enough if you can’t beat the other guy. So I agree with his comments.

“But he is also clever enough to know there’s nobody else in the paddock that could probably do what I’m doing, to an extent, or be in that gap [to Marquez].

“I have to tell you, he’s a really, really good boss. He listens, he tries to help us with the requests. He’s good for Marc, he’s good for me. I think he works very will with Honda also.”

Crutchlow concedes Puig can be critical, but says “it’s his job to be” and believes he is “normally very correct” in his assessments.

“Depends who can take it and who can’t,” he replied when asked if Puig can be too abrasive. “If he tells you to get a move on, you get a move on. If he tells you to chill out, you chill out.

“I think he’s got enough experience to know the situation of racing and I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s a great manager.

“He tells you the right things and normally he’s very correct in what he says about how the race will go. He has to be critical, it’s his job to be as well.

“The thing is with Alberto, he calls a spade a spade, but, so do I. So, it works very well. So does Marc. I don’t think he comes across as a tough guy… he says the right things.

“He also tells Marc if he’s made a mistake or if he thinks he could have won. If he finishes second and he thinks he could have won, he will tell him, I tell you now.

“But it’s a bit easier for Marc because he’s winning races.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

Previous article

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
03:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
22:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
02:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
03:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
03:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
22:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
03:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Engine advantage "not as huge as Mercedes had"

1h
3
Formula 1

The data revealing where Mercedes is really losing out

41m
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

5
Supercars

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style
MGP

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected
MGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

Petrucci: Ducati fighting "strongest rider in history"
MGP

Petrucci: Ducati fighting "strongest rider in history"

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"
MGP

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020
MGP

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.