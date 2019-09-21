MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Rins leads Vinales, Kallio in damp FP3

Aragon MotoGP: Rins leads Vinales, Kallio in damp FP3
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 8:59 AM

Suzuki's Alex Rins topped a damp third MotoGP practice at Aragon, having been one of only three riders to use slick tyres during the session.

The track was drying out slowly from morning rain at the start of the session, and wet tyres were thus the preference for almost the entirety of FP3.

The mixed conditions allowed some unusual names to lead early on with both KTM's Kallio and then Suzuki's Joan Mir topping the timesheets for about 10 minutes each.

As the final 15 minutes began, only Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) was out on the circuit and the Frenchman gradually made his way to the top of the order, outpacing Mir by a tenth.

But soon the majority of the field was back on track and Kallio was again on top, beating Quartararo's time by over a second, and forming a KTM 1-2 with Miguel Oliveira at one point.

Kallio couldn't hold on to first place however as he was demoted by Vinales, before Rins - who gave slicks a go along with Franco Morbidelli and Hafizh Syahrin - went another second faster.

Rins ended the session on top with a 1m55.934s with Vinales and Kallio completing the top three.

Despite topping the session, Rins will still needs to battle through Q1 as he was only 11th fastest in dry conditions on Friday.

Morbidelli jumped up to fourth at the end on slicks with Oliveira bringing a second KTM into the top five.

Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati) and Yamaha's Rossi were sixth and seventh respectively ahead of wildcard Bradley Smith, the only Aprilia to set a laptime in the session.

The Italian brand's works riders Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone were two of five riders deciding to forgo a flying lap, joined in doing so by championship leader Marc Marquez (Honda), Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati).

Quartararo and Mir ended up completing the top 10.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'55.934  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'57.013 1.079
3 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'57.744 1.810
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'57.988 2.054
5 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'58.153 2.219
6 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'58.159 2.225
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'58.338 2.404
8 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'58.593 2.659
9 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'58.904 2.970
10 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'59.050 3.116
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'59.143 3.209
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'59.145 3.211
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'59.216 3.282
14 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'59.504 3.570
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'59.610 3.676
16 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'59.792 3.858
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'02.673 6.739
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 2'03.241 7.307
View full results
Next article
Previous article

Next article

Rossi: Yamaha no longer "embarrassing" on acceleration
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Mika Kallio , Maverick Viñales , Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author David Gruz

