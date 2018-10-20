Sign in
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Qualifying report

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
30m ago

Andrea Dovizioso scored pole position for MotoGP's Japanese Grand Prix in a typically frenetic qualifying shootout, while champion-elect Marc Marquez could manage no better than sixth place.

Ducati rider Dovizioso produced a scorching lap of 1m44.590s in the dying moments of the 15-minute Q2 session to secure his second pole of 2018 and give himself the best possible chance of delaying Marquez's coronation.

Marquez, whose points lead stands at 77, cannot win the title at Motegi if he is outscored by Dovizioso.

The opening runs were led by LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who became the first man of the weekend to breach the 1m45s barrier with his lap of 1m44.909s.

That was shaded by Marquez to the tune of a tenth when the second runs commenced, the Spaniard reduced to just one bike for qualifying after damaging his first machine in an FP4 crash.

But Marquez was immediately beaten not only by Crutchlow on the Briton's next attempt but also Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller, who briefly held pole before Dovizioso demoted the Australian to second with a time 0.069s faster.

Johann Zarco set three red sectors on his final flyer aboard the Tech 3 Yamaha, but lost out in the final sector and had to settle for second, edging out Miller for the middle spot on the front row by a single thousandth of a second.

Crutchlow was shuffled down to fourth amid that action, while Marquez lost a further grid spot when Suzuki's Andrea Iannone went fifth fastest after the chequered flag.

Maverick Vinales was the best of the factory Yamahas in seventh, over half a second off pole, followed by the second Suzuki of Alex Rins and Valentino Rossi, who was a little over a tenth down on teammate Vinales.

Completing the order in Q2 were Q1 pacesetter Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati), Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and local hero Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda).

Q1: Bautista fastest, Morbidelli shunts

Bautista topped the opening segment of qualifying by two tenths from Nakagami, who had led after the opening runs and was denied the top spot only once the chequered flag had fallen.

The last-minute improvement bumped KTM rider Bradley Smith out of the top two, meaning the Briton starts 13th on Sunday ahead of teammate Pol Espargaro.

Danilo Petrucci's bad weekend continued as the Pramac man could only muster the fifth-fastest time, condemning himself to 15th on the grid after a crash in FP3 denied him a chance of making it into Q2 directly.

But compatriot Franco Morbidelli suffered an even more torrid session as he suffered a spectacular crash at Turn 12 in the closing stages of the session, not long after he had jumped up to second.

The Marc VDS Honda rider, who walked away seemingly uninjured, was shuffled down to 17th on the grid behind the second Tech 3 Yamaha of Hafizh Syahrin.

Aleix Espargaro was the best of the Aprilias in 19th, followed by Yamaha wildcard Katsuyuki Nakasuga in 20th.

Suzuki tester Sylvain Guintoli qualified the 2019-spec GSX-RR in 24th, ahead of only Avintia Ducati stand-in Jordi Torres.

Q2 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'44.590  
2 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'44.658 0.068
3 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'44.727 0.137
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'44.820 0.230
5 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'44.832 0.242
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'44.889 0.299
7 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'45.140 0.550
8 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'45.225 0.635
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'45.265 0.675
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'45.396 0.806
11 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'45.519 0.929
12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'46.168 1.578

Q1 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
Q2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'45.429  
Q2 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'45.656 0.227
13 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'45.722 0.293
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'45.742 0.313
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'45.759 0.330
16 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'45.765 0.336
17 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'45.969 0.540
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'46.072 0.643
19 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'46.183 0.754
20 89 Japan Katsuyuki Nakasuga  Yamaha 1'46.441 1.012
21 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'46.571 1.142
22 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'46.573 1.144
23 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'46.817 1.388
24 50 France Sylvain Guintoli  Suzuki 1'47.106 1.677
25 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 1'47.147 1.718
