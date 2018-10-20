Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island

Tickets
shares
comments
Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island
By: Oriol Puigdemont
1h ago

Angel Nieto Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista has emerged as the main candidate to replace Jorge Lorenzo in the Australian Grand Prix as the three-time MotoGP champion looks likely to miss another race.

Lorenzo has pulled out of a second consecutive MotoGP race at Motegi and, with the Phillip Island race just a week away, the Ducati rider reckons it is "almost impossible" to recover in time for that round as well.

He attempted to ride before deciding to withdraw at Buriram and Motegi, leaving Ducati with only Andrea Dovizioso as the sole factory entrant, on both occasions.

But Motorsport.com understands that Ducati is determined to field two riders at Phillip Island as it tries to beat Repsol Honda, which leads by 34 points, in the teams' championship.

As Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will be at Valencia testing the 2019 Desmosedici bike during the Australian Grand Prix weekend, Bautista has become the favourite to take Lorenzo's place.

Bautista, who is set to switch to World Superbike after nine years in MotoGP, has raced with a Ducati since 2017, ending up 12th last year and sitting 13th this season.

The Spaniard said: "It's a pity that Jorge is in this situation and I hope he recovers soon. Honestly, I am available so if they want me to get on the [factory] bike it would be a pleasure.

"But the truth is that I do not know anything about this possibility."

Should Bautista switch to the factory team, his current outfit Angel Nieto would need to also find a replacement rider for Phillip Island.

Lorenzo meanwhile is waiting for the results of a magnetic resonance imaging he had on Friday, but reckons he will focus on being able to ride in Malaysia, rather than Phillip Island.

"It is almost impossible for Phillip Island. It's impossible for my wrist to recover in the few days left until then," Lorenzo told MotoGP.com.

"We have to talk to the team to see if they choose a replacement for that race, and see if I'm in a position to try to get back on the bike. But I'll probably focus on trying to get back on the bike in Malaysia."

Next MotoGP article
Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth

Previous article

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP Tickets
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth Japanese GP
MotoGP / Qualifying report

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth

2h ago
Pirelli reveals 2019 F1 tyre colours Article
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals 2019 F1 tyre colours

Vettel backed by rivals over Article
Formula 1

Vettel backed by rivals over "harsh" penalty

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi

Oct 18, 2018
MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

Oct 6, 2018

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island
MotoGP

Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso grabs pole, Marquez sixth

Avintia signs Simeon to race in MotoE
MotoGP

Avintia signs Simeon to race in MotoE

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.