MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Morbidelli regrets moving away from Forcada's initial set-up

shares
comments
Morbidelli regrets moving away from Forcada's initial set-up
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 9:56 AM

Franco Morbidelli discovered at the British Grand Prix the set-up crew chief Ramon Forcada had selected for him at the start of the MotoGP season was “the right one”.

The 2017 Moto2 world champion has been working with ex-Jorge Lorenzo and Maverick Vinales crew chief Forcada on his switch to the Petronas SRT Yamaha squad for his sophomore season.

However, he has generally struggled relative to rookie teammate Fabio Quartararo - who has scored three podiums and three pole positions in a sensational first year in the premier class.

Admitting he “played around a lot” with set-up this season, Morbidelli secured a first top-five finish since Assen in last Sunday’s race at Silverstone - and says this came about as a result of reverting to Forcada’s original settings.

“We were working a lot on some areas to understand some things that maybe we didn’t get right in the previous races,” Morbidelli said after his fifth-place British GP finish.

“Finally I think we understood a bit more [where we were going wrong] and I think we made a bit of a step.

“We didn’t have time to work on the setting, we started work on the setting a bit late but we’ve been adjusting very fast and we’ve been catching up, and in the race we were close in the beginning and then we lost a bit, especially compared to Maverick. But compared to Valentino [Rossi] we were very close.

“First independent team [rider], it’s a great point to start from to go into the next races with, I think, quite a good knowledge of the machine and of what I need and what we need to be fast.”

He added: “I cannot tell you [exactly what we changed] but the thing is we’ve been working a lot, we’ve been playing around a lot and this sometimes might take you in a good direction or the wrong direction.

“And unfortunately, we ended up discovering that the bike that Ramon gave me in the beginning of the year was the right one.

“Normally I started to play around a lot [with set-up], but we understood that was the good bike. Sometimes you need to take a step back to take a step forward.”

Morbidelli finished a close second behind Quartararo on the opening day of testing at Misano ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in Misano test

Previous article

Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in Misano test
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
13 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
14:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
09:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

26m
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Gasly's demotion not "unfair", says Ricciardo

2h

Latest videos

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Latest news

Morbidelli regrets moving away from Forcada's initial set-up
MGP

Morbidelli regrets moving away from Forcada's initial set-up

Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in Misano test
MGP

Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in Misano test

Promoted: How Tata Communications helps MotoGP fans stay mobile
MGP

Promoted: How Tata Communications helps MotoGP fans stay mobile

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years
MGP

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years

MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020
MGP

MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.