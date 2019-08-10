Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole
Honda rider Marc Marquez secured a dominant pole position for MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, breaking Mick Doohan’s record for most premier-class poles.
Marquez’s 59th MotoGP pole also came with a new lap record, as he surpassed Andrea Iannone’s previous benchmark from 2016.
Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales took the unusual step of doing his first run with the medium rear tyre, and led after the opening series of flyers, improving by three tenths on his second attempt to end up on 1m23.628s.
Read Also:
Yet Marquez overtook Vinales almost right away with a 1m23.359s, retaining a quarter-second lead as the 15-minute Q2 session passed its halfway point.
By that point Vinales had switched to a soft rear, and after a few attempts he whittled Marquez’s lead down to 0.164s. However, the championship leader responded immediately once more, setting a new track record with a 1m23.027s.
Marquez was unable to improve on his two final laps, but his pole came under no threat, with nearest rival Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) coming up 0.434s short at the chequered flag.
Quartararo’s late improvement relegated Andrea Dovizioso into third, the Ducati rider having surpassed Vinales by just 0.008s for what turned out to be the final place on the front row.
Two riders on year-old machinery – Pramac Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami – made up the top six, both recording their best-ever qualifying results in MotoGP.
Bagnaia had come through Q1 alongside LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who will line up ninth, joining Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Bagnaia’s Pramac teammate Jack Miller on the third row.
Read Also:
Like Vinales, Valentino Rossi ran the medium tyre early in Q2, but the Italian ended up only 10th, ahead of KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci.
Petrucci crashed at Turn 4 and completed a Q2 order split by just 0.937s.
Q1: Oliveira just misses out
Tech 3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira sat at the top of the Q1 timesheets when the chequered flag flew in the opening segments, but last-gasp improvements from Crutchlow and Bagnaia denied him a spot in the pole shoot-out.
Behind Oliveira, Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli was the sole Yamaha out of Q2 in 14th, while Tito Rabat came close to his best qualifying result of the year by taking 15th, 0.003s up on the second works KTM of Johann Zarco.
Former lap record holder Iannone will be the top Aprilia rider on the grid in 18th, having beaten teammate Aleix Espargaro in qualifying for the first time this season.
Honda test rider Stefan Bradl, standing in for the injured Jorge Lorenzo at the Repsol outfit this weekend, will make up the order in 21st.
Starting grid
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'23.027
|187.572
|2
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'23.461
|0.434
|186.597
|3
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'23.515
|0.488
|186.476
|4
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'23.523
|0.496
|186.458
|5
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'23.652
|0.625
|186.171
|6
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'23.669
|0.642
|186.133
|7
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'23.681
|0.654
|186.106
|8
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'23.688
|0.661
|186.091
|9
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'23.754
|0.727
|185.944
|10
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'23.817
|0.790
|185.804
|11
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'23.866
|0.839
|185.696
|12
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'23.964
|0.937
|185.479
|13
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'24.130
|1.103
|185.113
|14
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'24.270
|1.243
|184.805
|15
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'24.389
|1.362
|184.545
|16
|5
|Johann Zarco
|KTM
|1'24.392
|1.365
|184.538
|17
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|1'24.423
|1.396
|184.471
|18
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|1'24.526
|1.499
|184.246
|19
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'24.749
|1.722
|183.761
|20
|55
|Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|1'24.759
|1.732
|183.739
|21
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'25.020
|1.993
|183.175
|View full results
Previous article
Red Bull Ring MotoGP qualifying as it happened
Next article
Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Austrian GP
|Drivers
|Mick Doohan , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
|Teams
|Repsol Honda Team
|Author
|Valentin Khorounzhiy
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez surpasses Doohan with 59th pole
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 23 Aug
|
04:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|Fri 23 Aug
|
09:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|Sat 24 Aug
|
04:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|Sat 24 Aug
|
08:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|Sat 24 Aug
|
09:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|Sat 24 Aug
|
09:35
14:35
|
|WU
|Sun 25 Aug
|
04:30
09:30
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
08:00
13:00
|
Trending
Schedule
- MotoGP
- Formula 1
- WEC
Powered by
|
23 AugTickets
|
13 SepTickets
|
20 SepTickets
|
4 OctTickets
|
18 OctTickets
|
25 OctTickets