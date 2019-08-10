MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow

shares
comments
"Houdini" Marquez gaining time everywhere, says Crutchlow
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 4:03 PM

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow says his factory counterpart Marc Marquez is like "Houdini" in that he's "got a trick" in every aspect of the Red Bull Ring circuit.

In one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, Marquez took pole position by a dominant 0.434s gap, and broke Mick Doohan's premier-class pole tally record in the process.

Crutchlow only qualified ninth, over seven tenths slower than Marquez and even behind his teammate Takaaki Nakagami on the year-old Honda.

Nakagami took sixth, his best MotoGP qualifying position, and said that he learned a "trick" from Marquez, as well as Crutchlow, which is helping him ride the Honda better.

Read Also:

When asked what this was, Crutchlow was unable to tell but he said that Marquez "has got a trick everywhere".

"I don't know what trick he's talking about - but from my eyes, Marc's got a trick everywhere," he said.

"He's like f***ing Houdini. He just vanishes in thin air - you see him one minute and he's gone the next.

"It's not like he has a trick in one sector, I think he has a trick in all the sectors. He's riding amazing, it's as simple as that.

"And you can't, even as a rider, you can't give this guy enough credit - for what he's doing, with the bike that he has, is something very very special."

Nakagami elaborated on what he learned, explaining that it is more about riding style and a way to find the grip while leaning.

"In the last race in Brno during the race and also Monday test, I found some trick to be faster," Nakagami said.

"This is what I understand from Marc, from Cal, how they did make faster with the Honda bike. We try from Friday and looks good, working well.

"Not like set-up on the bike, just I am kind of riding and this is what I found. Now looks good, feeling is quite more consistent, this makes maybe less than a tenth, very small detail, but this makes a good result."

Crutchlow further praised Marquez, saying that the Spaniard he making him not only him but the rest of the MotoGP grid "look average".

"It's clear he has an advantage over everyone else - but why, I have no idea. If I could go as fast as him, I would.

"What he's doing different, is nearly every corner, every braking, every acceleration. The laptime I did in qualifying, he did about 15 of them this morning.

"But he's not just making me look average - I know that I'm on the same bike, but I can tell you now, you put most of the other guys on the grid on my bike, they're not going to be as fast as what I am.

"So, I think that everyone's trying their best, everyone's trying to match him, especially me, because I'm on the same manufacturer, but at the moment it's not possible."

Additional reporting by Valentin Khorounzhiy

Next article
Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions

Previous article

Gallery: All of Marc Marquez's 59 pole positions

Next article

Marquez made "mistake" in record-breaking pole lap

Marquez made "mistake" in record-breaking pole lap
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Takaaki Nakagami
Teams Repsol Honda Team , Team LCR
Author David Gruz

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.