MotoGP / Austrian GP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez comfortably fastest in FP3

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Marquez comfortably fastest in FP3
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 8:52 AM

Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated third MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring, beating Maverick Vinales by over three tenths.

Marquez, who had a carbon-reinforced chassis on both of his bikes, beat his own benchmark from Friday soon after the session began with a 1m23.788s as he and Valentino Rossi locked out the top two for most of the Saturday morning session.

Rossi was 11th in the combined order before FP3, but was quickly able to move into the top 10 with a time of 1m24.250s.

The rest of the field started to cut Marquez's into sizeable gap towards the end of the running, with Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Quartararo taking turns in second place before Vinales went quickest.

But Marquez then switched to a new soft rear tyre and then quickly retook the lead by over three tenths with a 1m23.251s.

There was no further response from Vinales afterwards and it was Marquez leading the Yamaha man as the session ended.

The factory Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci set identical times to take third and fourth, just 0.002s slower than Vinales.

Yamaha riders Quartararo and Rossi completed the top six, while the third Ducati GP19 of Jack Miller (Pramac) secured seventh.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) secured eighth ahead of the sole Suzuki of Alex Rins and KTM's Pol Espargaro, who set his best time while following Miller and Marquez.

He salvaged 10th, beating Cal Crutchlow by half a tenth, with the Briton thus forced to take part in Q1 later today.

Miguel Oliveira (Tech 3 KTM) was an impressive sixth on Friday but he dropped to 12th in the combined order after FP3.

Repsol Honda's Stefan Bradl was the only rider failing to improve his overall laptime in FP3, the German ending up only 20th.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'23.251  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'23.591 0.340
3 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'23.593 0.342
4 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'23.593 0.342
5 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'23.637 0.386
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'23.702 0.451
7 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'23.749 0.498
8 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'23.764 0.513
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'23.974 0.723
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'24.016 0.765
11 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'24.068 0.817
12 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'24.095 0.844
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'24.166 0.915
14 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'24.333 1.082
15 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'24.472 1.221
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'24.480 1.229
17 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'24.616 1.365
18 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'24.658 1.407
19 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'24.740 1.489
20 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'24.770 1.519
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'24.775 1.524
View full results
Next article
Miller using Lorenzo/Ducati news "as fuel" in Austria

Previous article

Miller using Lorenzo/Ducati news "as fuel" in Austria

Next article

Red Bull Ring MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Red Bull Ring MotoGP qualifying as it happened
Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz

