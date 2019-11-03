MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang

shares
comments
Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 11:23 AM

Marc Marquez says he watched his start from the 2015 Mugello MotoGP race to inspire his launch from 13th to second on the opening lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Honda rider crashed heavily while trying to follow poleman Fabio Quartararo in Saturday’s qualifying and ended up 11th on the grid, which was his worst starting spot since he was 13th for the ’15 Italian GP.

At Mugello that day he went from 13th to fourth on the first lap, and managed to work his way to his eventual finishing place of second on Sunday at Sepang after the opening tour.

“Not only me, but [Andrea] Dovizoso was also very fast [off the line],” Marquez said when asked about his start.

“It was one of the best laps of my career. Mugello 2015 was also very good, and yesterday I watched what I did [in that race] and said ‘OK, I will try to repeat it’.

“And it was very perfect, the first lap.”

Marquez was immediately repassed by Pramac’s Jack Miller at Turn 1 at the start of lap two, and spent several tours behind the Ducati before making his decisive move.

But by this time, eventual winner Maverick Vinales was already over a second clear, with Marquez conceding even if he’d cleared Miller earlier catching the Yamaha was “not possible”.

“I lost some time with Miller in the second lap, but even with this Vinales today was faster than us,” added Marquez, whose second place netted him the record for most points scored in a season with 395.

“He deserved the victory, he rode in a very good way. I mean, I tried, but it was not possible. To start from 11th [and] again [get] the worst result of the season, second place, is incredible.”

When asked if clearing Miller earlier would have made a difference, he replied: “Jack always is doing the same thing.

“I mean, he’s pushing, he’s an incredible rider, but he’s burning the tyres the first three laps and he was braking very late, opening the gas like crazy.

“Of course, I was able to do [the same], but I thought I would crash or I would destroy the tyres. And then I said ‘OK, patience, take care of all these things.’

“But even like this, today Maverick was faster. We achieved our main goal, which was the podium, second place once more.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Team HRC
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Malaysian GP

Malaysian GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
03:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 2 Nov
02:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 2 Nov
03:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 2 Nov
03:30
15:30
WU Sun 3 Nov
21:40
09:40
Race Sun 3 Nov
02:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

