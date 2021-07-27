Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

By:
Co-author:
Carlos Guil Iglesias

Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo believes Maverick Vinales has “suffered a lot” in 2021 with “the speed” of factory Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo.

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

Quartararo has comfortably been the top rider within Yamaha’s own stable in 2021 having scored four wins from the first nine races and opening up a 34-point championship lead ahead of the summer break.

Vinales failed to get close to the podium following his stunning Qatar GP win until the Dutch TT, where a bad start meant he could only convert pole into second behind Quartararo.

The relationship between Vinales and Yamaha has soured irreparably in 2021, with the latter requesting to have his current two-year contract terminated at the end of the current campaign.

Vinales is expected to join Aprilia in 2022, though admitted last week that his future was “at a standstill” following his decision to quit Yamaha.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Lorenzo – whom Vinales replaced at Yamaha in 2017 – says the Vinales/Yamaha split came as a surprise and feels his unfulfilled potential has driven him “to desperately take another path”.

"Everyone knew that the Yamaha/Vinales relationship was not easy, but nobody expected this separation,” Lorenzo said.

“Vinales suffered a lot because of the speed of Quartararo, who was almost always superior to him.

“This is not easy. For him, who has all the potential, not having been able to win a title in five years at Yamaha led him to desperately take another path.

“Aprilia has improved, but it is not certain that he will go there. He could go to Suzuki or Ducati. We will see what he will do.”

Read Also:

Ducati has already ruled out signing up Vinales – having been interested in him for its factory squad for 2021 – to its roster for next year, while Suzuki’s 2022 line-up is already locked in with Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

Vinales hasn’t ruled out taking a sabbatical in 2022, but doesn’t feel that would be the best situation for him.

Lorenzo also commented on the 2021 title race, noting Quartararo has “matured” a lot from last year and is “absolutely the favourite” to win.

“With Marc Marquez out for more than a year [with injury], 2020 was a bit of a strange championship,” Lorenzo added.

“Quartararo has managed to mature his head a lot and has become stronger than last season.

“He is absolutely the favourite for the title. I’m sure Marquez will get strong again little by little.”

shares
comments

Related video

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

Previous article

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

1 h
2
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

1 d
3
Supercars

Edwards impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars

6 h
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

46 min
5
Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

1 d
Latest news
Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

46m
People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

23 h
Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Jul 26, 2021
Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MotoGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

Jul 23, 2021
Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title
Video Inside
MotoGP

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

Jul 23, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title 00:54
MotoGP
Jul 23, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for the 2021 title

MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected' 01:06
MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected'

MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria 00:47
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch 00:44
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria 00:40
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria

More from
Lewis Duncan
People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig Styrian GP
MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Jorge Lorenzo More from
Jorge Lorenzo
Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales’ MotoGP future “at a standstill” following Yamaha exit

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"
MotoGP

Quartararo: Replacing Rossi at Yamaha "huge responsibility"

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Trending Today

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Edwards impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Edwards impressed by "sexy" Gen3 Supercars

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Delay mooted for Queensland Raceway Supercars

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

Latest news

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s MotoGP speed

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig
MotoGP MotoGP

People "forgot" who Marquez was for a while - Puig

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.