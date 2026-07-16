Jorge Lorenzo: Marc Marquez less explosive now, but smarter than ever
Lorenzo explains how Marquez has evolved over the year amid injury woes, and where his biggest strength now lies
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Jorge Lorenzo believes Marc Marquez is no longer as “explosive” as he was early in his MotoGP career, but has matured to become the most intelligent rider on the grid.
Nine-time world champion Marquez faced another stern test of his resilience at the beginning of the 2026 season, as his latest shoulder injury left him struggling for consistency and facing a large deficit to Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.
But an additional surgery after Le Mans transformed his campaign, with three victories from the last four grands prix reigniting his title challenge.
Former Yamaha star Lorenzo believes Marquez may no longer possess the raw speed and aggression that characterised his dominant spell at Honda, but feels the Ducati rider is compensating for it with his increased mental strength.
“Marc’s historic comeback is incredible. From a deficit of over 100 points, he’s closed the gap to just 18,” Lorenzo told DAZN. “It’s a championship where you have to ride extremely fast, but you especially have to survive.
"What strikes me is how much he’s grown in intelligence and maturity. He falls much less. At Assen, which was probably the worst track for him, for the bike, and for his physical condition, he held on like a lion. At certain points in the race, he put enough pressure on Bezzecchi to force him into a mistake.
“He’s no longer as explosive and dominant as he was 10 or 12 years ago, but he’s the most well-rounded and intelligent rider on the grid today.”
Jorge Lorenzo
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Marquez started the 2026 season still recovering from the shoulder fracture he sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix in October. The lingering effects of the injury compromised his trademark speed through left-hand corners, which had traditionally been one of his greatest strengths.
After his condition failed to improve naturally by Jerez in April, Marquez went under the knife again, showing an immediate improvement in performance when he returned to action in Mugello.
The 33-year-old still needs time to regain full fitness, but the summer shutdown should allow him to speed up his recovery.
Lorenzo believes Marquez’s performances will vary track to track in the second half of the season, but expects him to remain unbeatable at anti-clockwise circuits.
“We have to remember that most circuits consist mainly of right-hand turns. With this arm issue, the difference becomes more pronounced,” the five-time world champion, who was Marquez’s team-mate at Honda in 2019, explained.
“Marc struggles more than before on right-hand tracks, and this allows the others to close the gap to his level.
“When racing on circuits with many left-hand turns, however, such as the Sachsenring, Phillip Island or Aragon, he fares much better. Physically, he can sustain the pace longer and doesn’t have to pace himself as much. That’s where he can make the difference thanks to his greatest strength, his spectacular corner entry on left-hand turns.”
Share Or Save This Story
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Lorenzo's partnership cools down after early enthusiasm
How Jorge Lorenzo is pushing Maverick Vinales beyond his limits in MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo: “Maverick Vinales has more talent and speed than Pedro Acosta”
Francesco Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone
MotoGP's single-bike proposal on brink of collapse
Why Ducati has no doubts about Marc Marquez’s future
Latest news
Pirelli explains why it will keep MotoGP's controversial tyre pressure rule in 2027
Max Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck
Jorge Lorenzo: Marc Marquez less explosive now, but smarter than ever
Why the asphalt-spec Rally1 monsters will be greatly missed
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments