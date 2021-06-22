Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
MotoGP / German GP News

Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season

By:

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig admits Marc Marquez's German Grand Prix victory won't transform its 2021 season as "it doesn't mean we have now fixed everything" with the bike.

Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez claimed a sensational first victory for himself and Honda since Valencia 2019 as he continues his comeback from a serious arm injury which ruled him out of the 2020 season.

Marquez's absence last year ushered in a tough period for Honda, which scored just two podiums last season and endured its first winless campaign in the premier class since it returned full-time in 1982.

Ahead of the German GP, Honda was yet to score a podium in 2021 as its riders wrestled with a lack of traction with this year's RC213V.

Though Puig concedes that Marquez's win is important for Honda, he doesn't believe it will do anything to transform its season going forward.

"For a company such as Honda, that is used to winning many races throughout their racing life, this period has been very painful," Puig said.

"But we understand that life can be difficult sometimes and at this moment we have some problems.

"We are working to overcome them in the best way that we can, trying to fix the problems with the RC213V.

"We understand that we have some weak points, we have recognised them.

Read Also:

"We know as well that Marc is not one hundred percent fit, but Sunday was an important day because we could manage a victory, but we do not believe that our problems are fixed.

"We will work to give all our riders, not only Marc, the best bike possible. Speaking honestly, I do not think so [that this result will change the season].

"I think we have to solve our problems and Marc still has to keep recovering. We will have ups and downs this season.

"The result at the Sachsenring was very important, but it doesn't mean we have now fixed everything.

"Thinking like this would be a mistake, we should think about what we can improve little by little and face the new battle in Assen."

shares
comments
Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

Previous article

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

5h
2
Formula 1

Aston hopes French GP result silences cheating accusations

1h
3
Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid

23h
4
Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

2h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

3h
Latest news
Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season
MotoGP

Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season

8m
Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

2h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

2h
Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes
Video Inside
MotoGP

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

4h
Quartararo: Germany podium "is gold" after weekend of struggle
MotoGP

Quartararo: Germany podium "is gold" after weekend of struggle

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win in Germany 01:16
MotoGP
Jun 20, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win in Germany

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole in Germany 03:14
MotoGP
Jun 20, 2021

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole in Germany

MotoGP: Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after retirement 00:55
MotoGP
Jun 20, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after retirement

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth 00:28
MotoGP
Jun 19, 2021

MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

MotoGP Starting Grid: German Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 19, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: German Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form German GP
MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes German GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro German GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro

Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" - Marquez German GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" - Marquez

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
2h
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen

Latest news

Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda: Marquez's Germany win won't transform season

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.