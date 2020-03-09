MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus

shares
comments
MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 8:06 PM

FIM President Jorge Viegas admits MotoGP could resort to running two races in a single weekend should the coronavirus outbreak force more races to be cancelled.

Tighter quarantine procedures in Qatar for travellers from Italy initiated prior to the Qatar Grand Prix meant MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports had no choice but to scrap the season-opener for the premier class.

The Qatar event still went ahead with Moto2 and Moto3, as both championships were already present at the circuit the week prior for pre-season testing.

Due to a ban on large public gatherings in Thailand, MotoGP also had to postpone the second round of the season to October 4.

The new season-opener in Texas is now under serious threat owing to host city Austin declaring a state of emergency at the weekend and the Italian government imposing a month-long quarantine on 16 million of its citizens in the north of the country.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Viegas admitted the FIM and Dorna were already looking at new dates for the Austin race as the chances of it going ahead on its planned date of April 5 are now “very low”.

"We are already working to find alternative dates for the race in Austin," said Viegas. “But at this moment things are evolving so fast that we cannot say more.”

MotoGP has to run a minimum of 13 races to fulfil its contract with the FIM, with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta admitting last week in Qatar that running events behind closed doors was one option under consideration. 

Just days later, organisers for the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix announced it would be doing exactly this for its race on March 22

Viegas reiterated Ezpeleta’s comments, while adding that MotoGP will run in January if it has to or stage two grand prix at the same circuit in one weekend if necessary.

“Right now I have total confidence that the championship will have more than 13 races,” Viegas added. “If we have to run in January, we will.

“We can hold two grands prix in the same weekend or run behind closed doors. All that [is possible] if there is no other solution.

“In the current situation there are no taboos. You have to be flexible and have imagination.”

Viegas also didn’t rule out the possibility staging races at circuits not on the current calendar, with Portugal’s Portimao and Estoril circuits marked as reserve tracks.

“Portimao is a reserve circuit, just like Estoril," he stated. “In Portugal there are no [travel] restrictions.”

Related video

Next article
Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

Previous article

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

Americas GP

Americas GP

2 Apr - 5 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

3h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus

42m
3
Formula 1

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

4
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

3h
5
Formula 1

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus
MGP

MotoGP could resort to double-headers amid coronavirus

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing
MGP

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
F1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Austin state of emergency casts major doubt over MotoGP opener
MGP

Austin state of emergency casts major doubt over MotoGP opener

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races
MGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr - 19 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.