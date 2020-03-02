MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

MotoGP confirms postponement of Thailand round

Tickets
shares
comments
MotoGP confirms postponement of Thailand round
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 10:09 AM

MotoGP has announced that the second round of the 2020 season in Thailand will not go ahead on schedule due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The news follows the Asian nation's deputy prime minister admitting that there was no way the event could proceed on its planned date of March 20-22 amid the escalating crisis surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

It follows the cancellation of the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix for the same reason, although there the Moto2 and Moto3 races will go ahead.

A statement issued by the FIM and series promoter Dorna read: "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been taken to postpone the Thai GP.

"As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriram, has been postponed.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna are currently evaluating if an alternative date is possible for the event later this season. Further updates will be published as soon as available."

The cancellation of the Thailand GP means the MotoGP season is now slated to begin at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on April 3-5.

Related video

Next article
Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report

Previous article

Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP Tickets
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

19 Mar - 22 Mar
FP1 Starts in
17 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
03:50
10:50
FP2
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
08:05
15:05
FP3
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
03:50
10:50
FP4
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
07:25
14:25
Q1
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
08:05
15:05
Q2
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
08:30
15:30
Race
Sun 22 Mar
Sun 22 Mar
08:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

46m
2
Supercars

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

3
Formula 1

Australian GP "going ahead" despite coronavirus fears

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

5
Formula 1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

Latest videos

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 2, 2019

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Latest news

MotoGP confirms postponement of Thailand round
MGP

MotoGP confirms postponement of Thailand round

Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report
MGP

Thailand MotoGP race to be postponed – report

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears
MGP

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar
MGP

Suzuki won't have holeshot device for Qatar

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
MGP

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
28 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.