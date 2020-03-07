Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
264 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

shares
comments
F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
By:
Co-author: Lewis Duncan
Mar 7, 2020, 10:41 PM

The Formula 1 and MotoGP season-openers face fresh uncertainty after the Italian government announced plans on Saturday to impose strict quarantines on a number of regions where teams are based.

The Formula 1 and MotoGP season-openers face fresh uncertainty after the Italian government announced plans on Saturday to impose strict quarantines on a number of regions where teams are based.

Amid growing concerns about the escalating coronavirus situation in Italy with the country the worst affected in Europe - with 233 deaths and 5883 people infected so far - the government said it intended to make a dramatic move to try to contain the outbreak.

On Saturday night, the government announced that a new decree would include draconian quarantine measures to impose fines on anyone entering or leaving a number of regions in northern Italy – including Modena where Ferrari is based – was due to be approved imminently.

The areas also include Milan where Pirelli is based, as well as Lombardy - where the factory Yamaha MotoGP team operates from - and the province of Pesaro e Urbino, where nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi is based.

Interestingly, Bologna currently doesn't fall into the designated red zones, meaning Ducati is not affected. Its lead riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, based in Forli, are also fine for now.

At present, the AlphaTauri F1 team - whose Faenza base is situated in Ravenna - are also clear of the lockdown.

It was suggested that allowances would be made for people with serious work reasons to leave, but there has been no indication yet about whether or not this will include F1 or MotoGP team personnel or even riders.

MotoGP has already called off its season opener in Qatar after the government there imposed immediate 14-day quarantines for all those travelling from Italy or who have been to the country in the last fortnight - something affecting a large portion of the paddock. 

The Thailand Grand Prix, which was due to be the second round, has also been postponed to 4 October due to a ban in the country on large public gatherings. 

A new calendar issued by MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports on Thursday has Austin on 5 April marked as the season-opener - though this was plunged into doubt on Saturday morning when host city Austin declared a state of emergency over coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday in Qatar, Tech3 MotoGP team boss and International Race Teams Association (IRTA) president Herve Poncharal told Dutch Eurosport that a decision on the Austin race going ahead will be taken next week. 

The F1 season is due to start in Australia next weekend, and the country has already announced that people travelling from Italy would face extra checks when arriving in the country.

Up until now, however, there has been no strict travel ban: although it is unclear if the Italian government move will prompt a change of stance.

Motorsport.com understands that Ferrari is monitoring the latest situation regarding the government actions as the situation develops.

However, most Ferrari personnel will likely be on their way to Melbourne before any quarantine restrictions come into force, which could mean the season opener can go ahead while clarification is sought about how the situation develops from here.

While the Italian situation only affects Italian teams and businesses, F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn made clear last week that if a team had a problem getting to a race then the sport would not be able to run a world championship event.

“If a team is prevented from entering a country, we can't have a race," he told Reuters.

"Not a Formula 1 world championship race, anyway, because that would be unfair.

"Obviously if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that's their decision. But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country then it's difficult to have a fair competition."

MotoGP has taken a similar stance in relation to any rider or team being unable to make a race due to travel restrictions.

Speaking before the latest developments from the Italian government, Pirelli said it was braced for tougher restrictions for its Italian personnel.

A Pirelli spokesman  said: "We’ll be taking the same amount of people. 

"For Australia and Bahrain we know that we from Italy, around 20 people, will face medical checks when we land. We are all patient and available. 

"Nothing is decided about reaching Vietnam - we'll wait for more indications.”

- Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Next article
Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's

Previous article

Why Hamilton's legacy already outweighs Schumacher's
About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Author Jonathan Noble

