MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

shares
comments
Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing
By:
Mar 8, 2020, 10:54 AM

Several MotoGP manufacturers are set to carry out a private test at Jerez later in March in the absence of racing this month as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This weekend’s season-opening MotoGP round in Qatar had to be cancelled due to new quarantine procedures being placed on Italian travelers by the country, while Thailand’s ban on large public gatherings meant round two had to be postponed to 4 October.

Motorsport.com understands KTM has rented out the Jerez circuit from 18-20 March, with Honda and Suzuki set to join the Austrian marque.

Due to testing restrictions, both HRC and Suzuki will have to do so with their test riders Stefan Bradl and Sylvain Guintoli, though KTM – as it is a concession team – can use its full roster of works riders and satellite riders with Tech 3.

Aprilia was also due to take part in the test, with the Italian manufacturer also able to use its race riders.

However, Italy placed some 16 million of its citizens from various ‘red zone’ regions under quarantine in the early hours of Sunday morning in a bid to quell the outbreak of COVID-19 – which has infected more than 5800 people and killed 234 in the country.

Aprilia’s Noale base – situated in the province of Venezia – falls into the quarantine zone, making its appearance at the test unlikely.

Ducati currently avoids the quarantine zone, but has not designated Jerez as one of its private test venues for this year.

Yamaha also won’t be present at Jerez, but is expected to conduct a test on the same dates with test riders Jorge Lorenzo – who will race the M1 in a wildcard outing in Barcelona later this year – and Katsuyuki Nakasuga. 

MotoGP’s first round is due to be the Americas Grand Prix on 5 April, though this is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Host city Austin declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak, while the situation in Italy affecting numerous paddock personnel – including Valentino Rossi – has cast further doubt on the Texas race. 

The Italian declaration passed by the government does permit travel exceptional circumstances, such as work commitments which cannot be moved.  It is unclear how this will relate to MotoGP.

Next article
F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Previous article

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Race hub

Americas GP

Americas GP

2 Apr - 5 Apr
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain F1 race to go ahead without spectators

3h
2
MotoGP

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

22m
3
Formula 1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

4
Formula 1

Tech insight: How Alfa Romeo experimented in testing

1h
5
Formula 1

Norris says 2020 McLaren is "less on edge"

Latest videos

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Latest news

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing
MGP

Private MotoGP test arranged in absence of racing

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan
F1

F1, MotoGP face fresh doubts due to Italian quarantine plan

Austin state of emergency casts major doubt over MotoGP opener
MGP

Austin state of emergency casts major doubt over MotoGP opener

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races
MGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption
MGP

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr - 19 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.