Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash Next / Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles
MotoGP / British GP Special feature

British GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 British GP at Silverstone Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
British GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash
Previous article

Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash
Next article

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles
More from
Motorsport Network
MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone Motorsport.com announcements
General

MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone

Dorna and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global MotoGP™ Fan Survey Motorsport.com announcements
Video Inside
General

Dorna and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global MotoGP™ Fan Survey

Motorsport Network to host F1 in Schools U.K. National Finals at the Autosport International Show Motorsport.com announcements
General

Motorsport Network to host F1 in Schools U.K. National Finals at the Autosport International Show

Andrea Dovizioso More from
Andrea Dovizioso
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF British GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season

Oliveira says KTM has “offered” Tech 3 demotion for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP

Oliveira says KTM has “offered” Tech 3 demotion for MotoGP 2023

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash

Aprilia has revealed Aleix Espargaro has been diagnosed with a heel fracture following his violent 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash.

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

MotoGP has announced the provisional dates for 2023 pre-season testing, with three days in Malaysia in February followed by two in Portugal in mid-March.

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium

Maverick Vinales says he “never” doubted his move to Aprilia from Yamaha would pay off after he scored his second-successive podium of 2022 in the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
2 h
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.