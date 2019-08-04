Top events
Moto3 / Brno / Race report

Brno Moto3: Canet takes points lead with win

shares
comments
Brno Moto3: Canet takes points lead with win
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 10:00 AM

Aron Canet took the Moto3 championship lead by winning at Brno after gaining three places on the last lap.

Snipers Honda duo Romano Fenati and Tony Arbolino led the first half of the race but the status quo was ended when Jaume Masia nearly hit Arbolino at Turn 1, shaking up the order.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta shot up to the lead from seventh in one lap, and then spent most of the time in first until the finish, holding the advantage at the start of each of the last five laps.

But Dalla Porta was overtaken by both Arbolino and Canet at Turn 3 of the last lap.

Canet then also pulled off a move on Arbolino and managed to pull away as Dalla Porta rejoined the fight, the Max Racing KTM rider crossing the line first by 0.159s.

Leopard Honda rider Dalla Porta passed Arbolino to finish second for the fifth time this year, falling three points being Canet in the championship.

Arbolino settled for third with Masia (Bester Capital KTM) taking fourth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Honda).

Antonelli was the hero of the race after he lost his third-place grid position due to a bike failure and started from the pits, but still recovered to the top five.

Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Andrea Migno (Bester Capital) were sixth and seventh with Fenati settling for eighth, despite fighting for the win early on.

The top 10 was completed by local rider Jakub Kornfeil (PrustelGP KTM) and Darryn Binder (CIP KTM).

The race had several crashes, the first of them being John McPhee, who got off the line slowly and was hit violently from behind by debutant Yuki Kunii.

Kunii was briefly knocked unconscious after the hit, while McPhee was taken to the medical centre with leg pain, but wasn't diagnosed with any serious injuries.

EG0,0 Honda teammates Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia later collided, the former shoving the latter in frustration afterwards.

Tatsuki Suzuki, Tom Booth-Amos, Filip Salac, Riccardo Rossi, Albert Arenas, Kaito Toba, Celestino Vietti all fell during the race.

Gabriel Rodrigo missed the race after he fractured his right collarbone and pelvis in an FP2 crash.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Spain Arón Canet KTM 18  
2 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 18 0.159
3 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 18 0.217
4 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 18 0.404
5 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Honda 18 0.499
6 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 18 0.530
7 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 18 0.715
8 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 18 0.737
9 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 18 1.063
10 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 18 1.757
11 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 18 3.863
12 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 18 5.470
13 Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko KTM 18 5.495
14 Turkey Can Öncü KTM 18 5.540
15 Italy Dennis Foggia KTM 18 8.259
16 Spain Marcos Ramirez Honda 18 9.056
17 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 18 23.010
18 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 18 25.241
19 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 18 1'11.129
  Japan Kazuki Masaki KTM 16 2 Laps
  Spain Alonso López Honda 13 5 Laps
  Japan Kaito Toba Honda 13 5 Laps
  Spain Sergio García Honda 13 5 Laps
  Spain Albert Arenas KTM 5 13 Laps
  Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 3 15 Laps
  Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 3 15 Laps
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 1 17 Laps
  United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos KTM 1 17 Laps
  United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 1 17 Laps
  Yuki Kunii Honda    
View full results
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Brno
Sub-event Race
Drivers Arón Canet
Teams Max Racing Team
Author David Gruz

