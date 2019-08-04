Brno Moto3: Canet takes points lead with win

Snipers Honda duo Romano Fenati and Tony Arbolino led the first half of the race but the status quo was ended when Jaume Masia nearly hit Arbolino at Turn 1, shaking up the order.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta shot up to the lead from seventh in one lap, and then spent most of the time in first until the finish, holding the advantage at the start of each of the last five laps.

But Dalla Porta was overtaken by both Arbolino and Canet at Turn 3 of the last lap.

Canet then also pulled off a move on Arbolino and managed to pull away as Dalla Porta rejoined the fight, the Max Racing KTM rider crossing the line first by 0.159s.

Leopard Honda rider Dalla Porta passed Arbolino to finish second for the fifth time this year, falling three points being Canet in the championship.

Arbolino settled for third with Masia (Bester Capital KTM) taking fourth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Honda).

Antonelli was the hero of the race after he lost his third-place grid position due to a bike failure and started from the pits, but still recovered to the top five.

Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Andrea Migno (Bester Capital) were sixth and seventh with Fenati settling for eighth, despite fighting for the win early on.

The top 10 was completed by local rider Jakub Kornfeil (PrustelGP KTM) and Darryn Binder (CIP KTM).

The race had several crashes, the first of them being John McPhee, who got off the line slowly and was hit violently from behind by debutant Yuki Kunii.

Kunii was briefly knocked unconscious after the hit, while McPhee was taken to the medical centre with leg pain, but wasn't diagnosed with any serious injuries.

EG0,0 Honda teammates Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia later collided, the former shoving the latter in frustration afterwards.

Tatsuki Suzuki, Tom Booth-Amos, Filip Salac, Riccardo Rossi, Albert Arenas, Kaito Toba, Celestino Vietti all fell during the race.

Gabriel Rodrigo missed the race after he fractured his right collarbone and pelvis in an FP2 crash.