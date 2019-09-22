Top events
Moto3 / Aragon / Race report

Aragon Moto3: Canet fights back with dominant win

shares
comments
Aragon Moto3: Canet fights back with dominant win
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 10:20 AM

Aron Canet took a dominant Moto3 victory on home soil at Aragon as his championship rivals Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Tony Arbolino both struggled.

Canet's title run took two massive hits in the past two races, after the Spaniard was collected by Albert Arenas at Silverstone and then retired with a bike problem at Misano.

But he dominated at Aragon and, with Dalla Porta only finishing 11th, he is only two points behind the Italian with five races left to run.

Canet led from pole position and was able to break away from the field early on as several riders battled behind him.

By the time Ai Ogura settled into second for several consecutive laps, Canet had a 2.8s lead and the Max Racing Team KTM rider, despite getting a track limits warning, was able to further extend the gap to win by 4.5s.

Second place was fiercely contested among several riders, with rookie Ogura holding the position for most of the time.

He came under pressure from Dennis Foggia late on, the Italian passing him at Turn 4 on the final lap, only to slightly run wide at the end of the backstraight and concede second to Ogura.

The Honda Team Asia rider took the first podium of his Moto3 career while VR46 KTM man Foggia matched his best result in the series with third.

Petronas Sprinta's John McPhee stole fourth from Alonso Lopez (EG0,0), who was battling for the podium positions for the whole race, on the backstraight of the final lap.

Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58) was sixth with rookie Sergio Garcia (EG0,0) recovering from 29th on the grid to finish seventh.

Angiel Nieto Team's Albert Arenas, Gresini rider Gabriel Rodrigo and Arbolino completed the top 10.

Snipers rider Arbolino was one of Canet's closest challengers early on but dropped back in the late stages, battling with Dalla Porta.

While Dalla Porta took the chequered flag first of the pair, he was penalised one position for exceeding track limits and was classified only 11th.

Local duo Jaume Masia and Marcos Ramirez crashed out, the former declared unfit, having suffered a right radius fracture.

Four riders, Romano Fenati, Niccolo Antonelli, Kaito Toba and Can Oncu all missed the race due to injuries sustained at the previous round at Misano.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 44 Spain Arón Canet KTM 19  
2 79 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 19 4.581
3 7 Italy Dennis Foggia KTM 19 4.663
4 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 19 4.729
5 21 Spain Alonso López Honda 19 4.842
6 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 19 4.947
7 11 Spain Sergio García Honda 19 5.085
8 75 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 19 5.483
9 19 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 19 5.773
10 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 19 8.812
11 48 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 19 8.579
12 99 Carlos Tatay KTM 19 8.90
13 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 19 8.905
14 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 19 8.970
15 84 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 19 9.197
16 16 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 19 13.455
17 40 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 19 13.551
18 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 19 13.561
19 67 Gerard Riu KTM 19 13.790
20 10 Julian Jose Honda 19 13.891
21 25 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 19 14.197
22 32 Italy Davide Pizzoli Honda 19 16.586
23 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 19 20.338
24 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 19 20.870
25 22 Japan Kazuki Masaki KTM 19 34.135
26 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 19 43.083
27 69 United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos KTM 19 1'06.771
  76 Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko KTM 19 29.508
  42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Honda 5 14 Laps
  5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 1 18 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Aragon
Drivers Arón Canet
Teams Max Racing Team
Author David Gruz

